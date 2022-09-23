Close menu

Italy 1-0 England: Criticism of Three Lions inevitable and deserved after latest Nations League loss

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section England

England players
It is now 495 minutes since England scored from open play, in a 3-0 win over the Ivory Coast in March

England's embarrassing relegation from their Nations League group might just be the least of manager Gareth Southgate's worries as they once again flouted their status as one of the supposed World Cup favourites.

Here, in the majestic surroundings of Milan's San Siro stadium, England's dismal sequence of results was extended by a defeat against a seriously weakened Italy, who will not even be in Qatar when the showpiece gets under way in November.

Southgate now has 90 minutes of action against Germany on Monday before he names his squad, the dynamics of selection altered by the tournament's unique timing which sees domestic action continue until days before the opening game.

Southgate's thoughts should be crystallised, names set in stone, only the final tweaks and confirmation remaining before England embark on the mission to improve on their run to the World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018.

Not a bit of it. Not if this performance is any accurate measure.

If this is how England are going to shape up, they will hardly set off with confidence because this was another mediocre disappointment to add to the mediocre disappointments of those four winless games in June, encapsulated by two losses to Hungary, including the 4-0 defeat at Molineux that saw fans turn on Southgate for the first time.

Southgate suffered more jeers here at the final whistle, although nowhere near the level of Molineux, from England's fans perched on the highest tier of this historic arena, which is to be knocked down and rebuilt. It is looking a little frayed at the edges but it remains wonderfully atmospheric, especially when largely populated by Italian fans celebrating yet another victory over England.

He accepted the England supporters' disapproval when he went to acknowledge them after such a performance and loss, but to hear this response to a manager who was afforded national hero status after the defeat by Italy in the Euros final was a measure of how the mood has changed.

For balance, it should be mentioned that Hungary's superb run continued with a 1-0 win over Germany in Leipzig on Friday. It is not only England who have been made to suffer by the Magyars.

It was 439 days since England lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, and the body of evidence is growing that they have gone into reverse since then.

Phil Foden (left) and Gareth Southgate (right)
England's opening World Cup game against Iran, who beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday, is on 21 November

Southgate regarded this performance as a step in the right direction, an argument having merit only on the basis it was nowhere near as shambolic as the debacle against Hungary, but the rationale that this time was not quite as bad as last time does not carry much currency.

England's form has fallen off a cliff at the worst possible time, and this run of form is deeply worrying with the days to the World Cup being ticked off.

Among Southgate's most serious concerns will be the lack of goals in England's side. According to sports data provider Opta, it is now 495 minutes since they scored from open play, when Raheem Sterling scored in the 3-0 win against the Ivory Coast in March.

England were heavily reliant on captain Harry Kane before their potency evaporated and he is now carrying an even greater responsibility in Qatar.

Sterling was poor here, and while Phil Foden probed and Jack Grealish at least increased the tempo when he came on as substitute, it was still Kane who seriously tested Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a quick one-two of efforts late on, Italy's only other alarm coming when Jude Bellingham headed over in the closing seconds.

England offered up mitigating circumstances of fatigue during that June collapse, but this was a below-standard display even with players just starting their domestic season and setting sights on the World Cup.

There was little spark about England, little intent to put their foot down against an Italy team undergoing what captain Leonardo Bonucci called "a rebirth".

England lacked any rhythm, despite the pairing of Declan Rice and Bellingham in midfield. Bukayo Saka's dubious reward for being named his country's player of the year before the game was to be deployed in the unfamiliar role of left wing-back. It is not a task that suits him, and there should have been sympathy all round for Arsenal's gifted youngster when he was substituted.

Southgate and England need to rediscover what they have lost and fast, with the opening World Cup game against Iran - the same Iran who beat Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly on Friday - coming up on 21 November.

England cannot afford any slip-ups in a group that also contains the United States and a Wales team who will be straining at the leash to get at Southgate's side in their current condition.

Their Nations League fate may be sealed when they face Germany at Wembley on Monday, but this is now a fixture of arguably even greater significance as Southgate and England need something to offer optimism and hope as an alternative to the flat, tepid fare on offer in Milan.

England lack form, direction and too many places are under discussion when all plans should be formalised with just one game to play.

Brentford's Ivan Toney, surprisingly excluded from England's matchday squad here, must surely get a chance of some description against Germany. If he does not it makes a mockery of his selection in the squad.

Southgate insisted it was difficult for him to be too critical of the performance. No problem. Others can do it for him.

He is not a manager to hang players out to dry publicly, quite rightly, but England's performance was so poor, so concerning when placed in the World Cup context, that criticism is inevitable and deserved after this latest loss.

Not good enough.

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Space Unicorn of News, today at 00:14

    Stop playing a back 5.
    Stop picking your favourites.
    Stop using Kyle Walker as a central defender.
    Stop being so defensive.
    Stop boring everyone to death.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:27

      eric replied:
      Danny Murphy says Southgate will be a good fit when klopp goes, they deserve him

  • Comment posted by Miggyboys, today at 00:17

    Southgate thinks he's playing some kind of intellectual possession football that is so sophisticated, the general public don't understand it. Casual slow possession football where England continually play it backwards in order to keep the ball only invites the opposition to press you back further. This is schoolboy stuff.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:37

      eric replied:
      Overthinking,overrated, overhere

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 00:16

    overrated over paid players and a very average manager that is what we have in England. Southgate got lucky in Russia with a weak side of the draw and couldn't win at Home in The Euros. Premier League is full of foreign players and managers. Our National game not as healthy as some think.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:29

      eric replied:
      Rice says they score lot’s of goals in practice, who’s in goal Ramsdale

  • Comment posted by Penelope Poopsalot, today at 00:12

    GS - nice guy, but out of his depth. Selection of favourites regardless of form never works, but tactically he's out of his depth

  • Comment posted by Jez Dyed in wool Wolves fan, today at 00:16

    I wish England would play more often. Watching them is a brilliant cure for my insomnia.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Todd, today at 00:25

    according to southgate relegation is "a step in the right direction" 😡

  • Comment posted by Max McCrashin, today at 00:16

    Not picking Toney was baloney

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 00:08

    Another back 5 with right back Walker playing as a centre back again. Crazy and boring tactics. No surprise we lost and couldn't score yet again.

  • Comment posted by philt77, today at 00:24

    The polar opposite of the focused, spirited performance of Wiegman's England where in- form players were picked in their proper positions and given clear guidelines based on attacking football.

  • Comment posted by waste of licence fee, today at 00:23

    Fortune favours the brave.

    A phrase Mr Southgate has clearly never heard.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 00:09

    Holding your hands up to your failings doesn't improve the situation.

    Poor poor poor.
    Stop mugging off the fans

    • Reply posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:35

      Saintpaz replied:
      problem is he doesn't really hold his hands up, like the comment says "we are going in the right direction"

  • Comment posted by Jez Dyed in wool Wolves fan, today at 00:26

    "Look in the mirror Southgate and do the honourable thing - RESIGN!!!"

  • Comment posted by Mav617, today at 00:25

    Awful, Southgate has taken us back years in less than 1. Spineless.

  • Comment posted by Miggyboys, today at 00:13

    Not good enough? How about totally out of his depth and should never have been appointed?

    Secondly, why have the FA appointed a defensive manager who hasn't got a clue how to attack as manager when England have a strong crop of attacking players?

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 00:38

      TV replied:
      The Penny finally drops

  • Comment posted by magnum, today at 00:37

    I hate the fact that it's so obvious Southgate is playing favourites. Maguire's pretty much been dropped from UTD, so has Shaw. Yet he still picks people like those even though "Form" was his priority not long ago.
    Coady has been working wonders at Everton, Trippier the same at Newcastle. Whether it made a difference tonight we don't know, but surely something has to change before the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Wigston FC, today at 00:22

    So the expected performance and result happened, no surprise there then.
    Surely GS can see now that picking his favourites who have been 'loyal' previously doesn't work, although he has been told too many times now.
    Too many of his buddies have not been getting playing time due to either injury or lack of form, so why o why pick them.
    No imagination and predictable.
    Change players/Manager B4 WC!

    • Reply posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 00:42

      Andrew Macartney replied:
      Southgate is what he is. Nice guy, represents the FA and the team in a professional way, but he will never produce a winning England team. Never! He needs to go because he is not fit for purpose. We have a 'chance' at the World Cup, but not with Southgate.

  • Comment posted by Brevard6, today at 00:22

    As a neutral, England have one or two excellent players, rest are bang average. They play in the best league in the world, yet less than a quarter of the players hold a UK passport. The arrogant English press, media, genuinely think they are the best in the world when clearly they're not, it's just jingoism. If this behaviour stopped, maybe other countries wouldn't enjoy it so much when they lose.

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 00:27

      Flowen replied:
      It’s coming home mate

  • Comment posted by Saintpaz, today at 00:39

    why doesn't he pick players on form for once? Why even pick players who aren't even playing at their clubs? and stop playing players in wrong positions might help. Finally 3 at the back doesn't work as we have all seen. It ain't rocket science Gareth

  • Comment posted by Billytees, today at 00:31

    If we only had a world class manager instead of a rookie who got a premier league side relegated. If only, we might actually use our attacking talent and possibly win a couple of games of football. I'm sick of watching a team full of attacking talent playing with the handbrake fully on.

  • Comment posted by aktheone, today at 00:11

    We are rubbish!

