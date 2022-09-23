Match ends, Brazil 3, Ghana 0.
Tottenham striker Richarlison scored a first-half double as Brazil brushed aside Ghana in a friendly.
The 25-year-old combined twice with Neymar, sweeping into the bottom corner from the edge of the area, before meeting a free-kick.
The former Everton forward led the line with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli not in the squad.
Paris St-Germain centre-back Marquinhos had given Brazil the lead, nodding home a ninth-minute corner from Raphinha.
There were also starts for Liverpool goalkeeper Allison, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Manchester United's Casemiro, while Liverpool's Fabinho came off the bench.
Tite's side face Tunisia on Tuesday as they build up to November and December's World Cup in Qatar, where they face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in their group as they look to win a record-extending sixth title.
Elsewhere, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored twice, including a penalty, as Egypt, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, beat Niger 3-0.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 14Militão
- 3Thiago SilvaSubstituted forSilva Nascimentoat 45'minutes
- 4Marquinhos
- 6Telles
- 7Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 79'minutes
- 5CasemiroBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFabinhoat 63'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 77mins
- 19RaphinhaSubstituted forRodrygoat 80'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted fordos Santosat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Danilo
- 8Fred
- 11de Barros Ribeiro
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 13Ibañez da Silva
- 15Fabinho
- 16Lodi dos Santos
- 17Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 18dos Santos
- 21Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 22Silva Nascimento
- 23Ederson
- 24Firmino
- 25Abreu dos Santos
- 26Rodrygo
Ghana
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 16Wollacott
- 3OdoiBooked at 47minsSubstituted forLampteyat 72'minutes
- 18Amartey
- 23Djiku
- 17Baba
- 21BabaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forOwusuat 72'minutes
- 22SulemanaSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 20KudusSubstituted forKyerehat 83'minutes
- 10A AyewBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSemenyoat 72'minutes
- 9J Ayew
- 13Afena-GyanSubstituted forSalisuat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ofori
- 2Lamptey
- 4Salisu
- 6Owusu
- 7Fatawu
- 8Kyereh
- 11Bukari
- 12Manaf Nurudeen
- 14Mensah
- 15Aidoo
- 19Williams
- 26Seidu
- 27Semenyo
- 28Barnieh
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 3, Ghana 0.
Booking
Matheus Cunha (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Brazil).
Post update
Joseph Wollacott (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antony (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Marquinhos (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Ghana).
Post update
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Joseph Wollacott.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Telles (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Rodrygo (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Ghana).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Ghana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Ghana) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Brazil) header from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bremer (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antony with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Mohammed Salisu.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Brazil) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.