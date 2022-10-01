Reading v Huddersfield Town

ReadingReading15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|10
|7
|2
|1
|19
|5
|14
|23
|2
|Norwich
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|9
|7
|20
|3
|Reading
|10
|6
|0
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|18
|4
|Burnley
|10
|4
|5
|1
|17
|10
|7
|17
|5
|Luton
|11
|4
|4
|3
|13
|10
|3
|16
|6
|Sunderland
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|11
|5
|15
|7
|QPR
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|3
|15
|8
|Blackburn
|10
|5
|0
|5
|11
|13
|-2
|15
|9
|Rotherham
|9
|3
|5
|1
|12
|6
|6
|14
|10
|Bristol City
|10
|4
|2
|4
|19
|16
|3
|14
|11
|Watford
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|11
|0
|14
|12
|Wigan
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|13
|13
|Millwall
|10
|4
|1
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|13
|14
|Stoke
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|11
|0
|12
|15
|Preston
|10
|2
|6
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|12
|16
|Swansea
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|12
|17
|Birmingham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|12
|18
|Cardiff
|10
|3
|2
|5
|7
|11
|-4
|11
|19
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|11
|20
|Hull
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|23
|-12
|11
|21
|West Brom
|10
|1
|7
|2
|15
|14
|1
|10
|22
|Middlesbrough
|10
|2
|4
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|10
|23
|Huddersfield
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|24
|Coventry
|7
|0
|3
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|3
