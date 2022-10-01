Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd107211951423
2Norwich10622169720
3Reading106041014-418
4Burnley104511710717
5Luton114431310316
6Sunderland104331611515
7QPR104331411315
8Blackburn105051113-215
9Rotherham9351126614
10Bristol City104241916314
11Watford103521111014
12Wigan9342911-213
13Millwall104151114-313
14Stoke103341111012
15Preston1026234-112
16Swansea103341012-212
17Birmingham10334810-212
18Cardiff10325711-411
19Blackpool103251015-511
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom101721514110
22Middlesbrough102441315-210
23Huddersfield9216913-47
24Coventry7034713-63
