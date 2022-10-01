Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town0BradfordBradford City0

Harrogate Town v Bradford City

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Jameson
  • 20Ramsay
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Mattock
  • 15Headley
  • 17Austerfield
  • 16Pattison
  • 12Folarin
  • 28Daly
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 4Falkingham
  • 6Burrell
  • 10Coley
  • 14Richards
  • 22Dooley

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 14Foulds
  • 6Smallwood
  • 11Gilliead
  • 26Pereira
  • 20Chapman
  • 32Wright
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 7Angol
  • 13Doyle
  • 15Odusina
  • 18Sutton
  • 19Oliver
  • 21Young
Referee:
Peter Wright

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dion Pereira (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Mattock (Harrogate Town).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brad Halliday.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dion Pereira (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Foulds.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dion Pereira (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Chapman.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient109101841428
2Northampton1072121111023
3Stevenage10712129322
4Barrow107031511421
5Salford10622158720
6Mansfield116231812620
7Bradford11542169719
8Carlisle104511310317
9Swindon10451129317
10Doncaster105231412217
11Crewe104331211115
12Grimsby10433109115
13Sutton United104241211114
14Tranmere10415109113
15Walsall10235101009
16Wimbledon102351115-49
17Harrogate11236612-69
18Stockport102261115-48
19Newport102261014-48
20Gillingham10145211-97
21Colchester10136714-76
22Crawley10136917-86
23Hartlepool11065819-116
24Rochdale10127616-105
View full League Two table

