West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS
Wolves are set to give Diego Costa his debut, but head coach Bruno Lage has suggested it could come from the bench.
Centre-back Nathan Collins is suspended after his red card against Manchester City while Hwang Hee-chan picked up an injury playing for South Korea.
West Ham have no fresh injury concerns arising from the international break.
Defender Ben Johnson could return to the squad after a spell out with a thigh injury, while Nayef Aguerd remains a long-term absentee.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
Wolves frustrate me because they are a really good team that just doesn't score enough goals.
West Ham are not exactly prolific either, but I think they deserve more points than they've picked up so far and this could be the day where their luck turns.
Prediction: 1-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Wolverhampton (L1).
- Wolves have won three of their six Premier League fixtures at West Ham and only have a better away record at Tottenham, where they've won four times.
- The two sides are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with just three goals in seven games.
West Ham United
- West Ham are on their worst home run for more than 19 years, drawing three and losing three of their past six Premier League games.
- A sixth defeat would be their most after eight matches of a league season since 1988-89, which ended in relegation.
- They can become the first club to fail to score a first-half goal in their opening eight matches of a Premier League campaign since Birmingham City in 2009-10.
- The Hammers have lost half of their 34 most recent league fixtures, a run that started in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.
- Jarrod Bowen is yet to score or assist in this season's Premier League, but he has three career top-flight goals against Wolves.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves have won just once in their past 14 top-flight matches, beating Southampton at home on 3 September (D5, L8).
- They are also without a victory in seven Premier League away games, losing five.
- Bruno Lage's side have failed to score in 20 top-flight fixtures since the beginning of last season. Only relegated Norwich City, with 22 blanks, have a worse record in that time.
- Wolves are the only side yet to score in the second half of a top-flight fixture this season, despite attempting 38 shots.
- Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves are both set to make their 150th Premier League appearance for Wolves.
