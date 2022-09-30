Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy sat out Chelsea's last match, the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace remain without long-term absentees Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland and James McArthur.

James Tomkins is available for his first appearance of the season after overcoming a calf injury.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is back in training following a knee issue and could return for Graham Potter's first league match in charge.

N'Golo Kante may also come into contention after seven weeks out with a hamstring problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I don't really know what to expect from Chelsea here, and whether anything will click at all or change dramatically in Graham Potter's first league game in charge.

It is going to take time for him to mould them into his team, doing what he wants to see.

But what we do know is that, so far this season, too many Chelsea players have not been at the level required, and that has to change.

Crystal Palace will make things difficult for them but I think we will see an improvement from the Blues, and it might be enough for them to edge this.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 10 consecutive matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Palace have lost more Premier League games against the Blues than any other side, suffering defeat in 20 of 26 meetings (W4, D2).

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have drawn an unrivalled 18 Premier League fixtures since the start of last season.

The Eagles' 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the opening game of 2022-23 is their only defeat in nine home league games (W4, D4).

Their league record of one win, three draws and two defeats is exactly the same as at this stage last season.

Palace have won only two of their last 20 Premier League London derbies (D9, L9) - 3-0 victories against both Tottenham and Arsenal last season.

Wilfried Zaha has scored in all seven of Palace's league wins in 2022.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won eight of their last nine London derbies away from home in the league, keeping seven clean sheets.

They have been beaten in three of their last five Premier League away games and could lose four consecutive fixtures on the road in all competitions for the first time since February 2019.

Just one of Chelsea's last 10 permanent managers has lost his first league match in charge (W6, D3) - that was Frank Lampard, whose reign began with a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in August 2019.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can become the first player to score on his Premier League debut for both Chelsea and Arsenal.

Kai Havertz is one short of 50 career league goals (36 in the Bundesliga, 13 in the Premier League).

Raheem Sterling needs one goal to reach 50 in Premier League away fixtures.

Christian Pulisic has scored five goals in five league starts against Crystal Palace.

