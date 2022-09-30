Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Martin Odegaard missed Arsenal's win at Brentford with a calf injury but started twice for Norway during the international break

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will monitor injury doubts Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Kieran Tierney is following concussion protocol but may be available, while Martin Odegaard and Reiss Nelson are expected to be back in contention.

Emile Smith Rowe is out until December following groin surgery, while Mohamed Elneny is also a long-term absentee.

Tottenham need to assess Dejan Kulusevski, who suffered a muscle issue while away with Sweden.

Captain Hugo Lloris and defender Ben Davies are also doubts after missing international duty, while this game may come too soon for Lucas Moura.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have started the season so well, winning six out of seven league games. Their one defeat came at Manchester United, and they didn't deserve to lose there.

Tottenham are only a point behind them, though. Yes, they have been slightly fortunate with some of their results but that just shows they don't have to play well to win.

Spurs also have Son Heung-min up and running after his hat-trick off the bench against Leicester before the international break. It was a masterclass from Antonio Conte to wait and bring him on.

You could make a case for either team here, but my gut feeling is to go with Arsenal - and for there to be lots of goals.

It's at Emirates Stadium, and I think the Gunners will take the game to Tottenham.

Spurs like that, because they are at their very best on the counter-attack, but I think Arsenal will get at them.

Prediction: 3-2

Their solitary victory in this run came at Fulham in March 2021

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won only two of their past 37 league fixtures away to Arsenal (D14, L21), with those victories coming in 1993 and 2010.

Only one of the 23 most recent top-flight meetings has been won by the away side - Arsenal's 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane in March 2014.

Arsenal have scored in 23 consecutive home league games against Spurs since a 0-0 draw at Highbury in November 1998.

Arsenal

Arsenal have earned six successive Premier League home wins, including three this season.

However, they have gone eight top-flight matches without a clean sheet at Emirates Stadium since March's 2-0 victory versus Leicester.

Only one of their 17 Premier League goals this season has been scored right-footed.

Mikel Arteta is unbeaten in all seven of his North London derbies at the Emirates Stadium in league and cup, both as a player (W3, D2) and manager (two wins).

Gabriel Jesus is unbeaten in all 50 Premier League matches in which he has scored, winning 47 of those fixtures.

However, the Brazilian has netted only once in nine league appearances versus Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are unbeaten in 13 Premier League fixtures (W9, D4) and are one shy of equalling their longest undefeated streak in the division, set from August to December 2015 and equalled in 2017-18.

This is Spurs' eighth top-flight match of the season and the seventh to be played in London. The exception was a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on 28 August.

Harry Kane is one short of becoming the first player to score 100 Premier League away goals.

Kane has 13 goals in 17 appearances against Arsenal in all competitions. No other player has more than 10 goals in north London derbies.

Son Heung-min has scored four goals in his last five league matches versus the Gunners after failing to score in any of his first nine top-flight fixtures against them.

