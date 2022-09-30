Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton15:00EvertonEverton
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton striker Che Adams grimaces on all fours
Che Adams is Southampton's two-goal leading scorer in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Che Adams is expected to play for Southampton despite struggling with a virus while on Scotland duty.

Ryan Fredericks might get a first start for the club after coming on for a substitute appearance against Wolves.

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson is out for at least four weeks with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is fit after a thigh issue and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be involved following his recovery from a knee problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I don't really know what to make of Southampton. They sometimes play with blood and thunder under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but other times they don't seem to attack very much at all.

Everton have been better recently but, along with Newcastle, they are the draw specialists in the Premier League this season and I can see the points being shared again here.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood

All seven of Southampton's Premier League points this season came from losing positions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Only five of the 46 Premier League meetings have been won by the away side. Everton have won four of those.
  • Southampton beat Everton 2-0 in February and could earn consecutive league victories against them for the first time since December 2014.
  • Everton have lost on seven of their past nine trips to Southampton.

Southampton

  • Saints are in danger of suffering three successive league defeats without scoring for the first time since 2018.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost 13 of their past 19 top-flight matches, winning just three times.
  • They have conceded the opening goal in their last six games, their worst such run for 24 years and the longest streak in the Premier League this season.
  • Southampton have not kept a Premier League clean sheet in 13 matches since a1-0 win against Arsenal in mid-April.

Everton

  • Everton are on a five-match unbeaten league run, albeit four were drawn.
  • The Toffees can keep three successive clean sheets for the first time since March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.
  • They have lost a league-high 15 games in 2022 among current top-flight clubs, one more than Southampton.
  • The Toffees have only managed one win and one clean sheet in their past 20 away league fixtures, against Leicester and Watford respectively in May.
  • Neal Maupay ended a run of 12 appearances without a goal by scoring against West Ham last time out. He has scored in two of his past three visits to St Mary's.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal76011771018
2Man City75202361717
3Tottenham75201871117
4Brighton6411115613
5Man Utd640288012
6Fulham73221211111
7Chelsea631289-110
8Liverpool623115699
9Brentford7232151239
10Newcastle71518718
11Leeds6222101008
12Bournemouth7223619-138
13Everton714256-17
14Southampton7214711-47
15Aston Villa7214610-47
16Crystal Palace613279-26
17Wolves713337-46
18West Ham711539-64
19Nottm Forest7115617-114
20Leicester70161022-121
View full Premier League table

