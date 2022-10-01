Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield1073021111024
2Wrexham107212982123
3Notts County1063124101421
4Boreham Wood10541158719
5Bromley106131510519
6Solihull Moors1053223121118
7Woking105141510516
8Wealdstone10442108216
9York104331110115
10Barnet104241817114
11Eastleigh104241213-114
12Dag & Red104241821-314
13Dorking104151724-713
14Southend1033499012
15Oldham103251017-711
16Maidstone United103251222-1011
17Gateshead102441315-210
18Maidenhead United10316712-510
19Yeovil101631012-29
20Aldershot103071317-49
21Scunthorpe102261320-78
22Halifax10226715-88
23Altrincham101541019-98
24Torquay10226618-128
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC