Boreham Wood v Maidstone United

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood17:20Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|10
|7
|3
|0
|21
|11
|10
|24
|2
|Wrexham
|10
|7
|2
|1
|29
|8
|21
|23
|3
|Notts County
|10
|6
|3
|1
|24
|10
|14
|21
|4
|Boreham Wood
|10
|5
|4
|1
|15
|8
|7
|19
|5
|Bromley
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|10
|5
|19
|6
|Solihull Moors
|10
|5
|3
|2
|23
|12
|11
|18
|7
|Woking
|10
|5
|1
|4
|15
|10
|5
|16
|8
|Wealdstone
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|8
|2
|16
|9
|York
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|10
|1
|15
|10
|Barnet
|10
|4
|2
|4
|18
|17
|1
|14
|11
|Eastleigh
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|14
|12
|Dag & Red
|10
|4
|2
|4
|18
|21
|-3
|14
|13
|Dorking
|10
|4
|1
|5
|17
|24
|-7
|13
|14
|Southend
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|9
|0
|12
|15
|Oldham
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|17
|-7
|11
|16
|Maidstone United
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|22
|-10
|11
|17
|Gateshead
|10
|2
|4
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|10
|18
|Maidenhead United
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|10
|19
|Yeovil
|10
|1
|6
|3
|10
|12
|-2
|9
|20
|Aldershot
|10
|3
|0
|7
|13
|17
|-4
|9
|21
|Scunthorpe
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|-7
|8
|22
|Halifax
|10
|2
|2
|6
|7
|15
|-8
|8
|23
|Altrincham
|10
|1
|5
|4
|10
|19
|-9
|8
|24
|Torquay
|10
|2
|2
|6
|6
|18
|-12
|8
