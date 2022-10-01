Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Cove Rangers claimed their first Scottish Championship win since the opening day to leave Arbroath rooted to the bottom.

Connor Scully settled it with a first-half double at the Balmoral Stadium, heading in a set-piece then firing a free-kick high into the net.

The long-awaited victory lifts Jim McIntyre's side two places to seventh.

Arbroath are two points adrift at the foot of the table after a fifth defeat in six.