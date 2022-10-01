Montrose v FC Edinburgh

MontroseMontrose15:00FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|2
|7
|15
|2
|Airdrieonians
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|8
|7
|14
|3
|Alloa
|7
|4
|0
|3
|16
|11
|5
|12
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|7
|4
|0
|3
|15
|12
|3
|12
|5
|Montrose
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|4
|4
|11
|6
|Falkirk
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|9
|1
|11
|7
|Queen of Sth
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|8
|8
|Clyde
|7
|2
|1
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|7
|9
|Kelty Hearts
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|4
|10
|Peterhead
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|19
|-13
|4