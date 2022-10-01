Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton

ForfarForfar Athletic15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|6
|11
|21
|2
|Stirling
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|9
|7
|14
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|14
|-1
|13
|4
|East Fife
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|11
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|10
|6
|Stranraer
|8
|2
|3
|3
|12
|17
|-5
|9
|7
|Annan Athletic
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|8
|Elgin
|7
|1
|4
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|7
|9
|Forfar
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|7
|10
|Albion
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|5