Messi is Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer with 88 goals in 163 appearances

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games.

The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in.

Messi doubled Argentina's goal tally with a coolly taken penalty.

The Paris St-Germain forward added a third with a superb chip over the keeper's head after a defensive mix-up.

Two-time World Cup champions Argentina, who are among favourites for this year's tournament, open their campaign in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

They play Jamaica on Wednesday in their final game before the tournament.