David Jeffrey was appointed Ballymena manager in March 2016

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has revealed that he offered his resignation after last week's 1-0 home Premiership defeat by Carrick Rangers.

The loss was the latest in a series of disappointing early-season results for the Sky Blues and Jeffrey hinted he may be considering his future in a post-match interview with BBC Sport NI.

He says the support of his players and the club's Board caused him to reconsider his decision to step down.

The Sky Blues sit 10th in the table.

"Last Saturday was pretty low. I love being at the club and working at the club, I am blessed and privileged to be manager of this club, but it's vitally important that what comes first is Ballymena United - the board, the players and the supporters," Jeffrey told the club's official YouTube channel.

"Last week I was in a place where I thought possibly Ballymena United would be better off without David Jeffrey, as would the players, so I offered my resignation.

"I was asked to consider over the weekend by the board, the chairman, the players and myself and the players and I had a really good heart to heart on Tuesday night with nobody else around.

"We had another good meeting on Thursday - the players were very good in that they said performances hadn't been good enough, up to standard and that they could be doing better.

"It's early season and people are still raw over the [Irish] Cup final and we're trying to work our way through that and trying to rebuild again.

"The encouragement I got from the club in general, the board, the players, the staff, and I'm very clear I'll be here and serve until such times as the club decide otherwise.

"I was challenged it might be easier if I walked but after this week not a chance."

Ballymena suffered a fifth defeat from seven league outings on Friday night when they went down 3-0 to Crusaders at Seaview.