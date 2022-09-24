Spain v Switzerland

Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 3García
- 4Torres
- 18Alba
- 9Páez Gavira
- 5Busquets
- 21González
- 11Torres
- 10Asensio
- 22Sarabia
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 6Llorente
- 7Morata
- 8Koke
- 12Guillamón
- 13Raya
- 14Gayà
- 15Pino
- 16Rodri
- 17Iglesias
- 19Soler
- 20Williams
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 5Akanji
- 4Elvedi
- 13Rodríguez
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 23Shaqiri
- 15Sow
- 17Vargas
- 7Embolo
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 6Zakaria
- 9Seferovic
- 11Steffen
- 12Omlin
- 14Aebischer
- 16Ndoye
- 18Cömert
- 19Itten
- 20Frei
- 21Mvogo
- 22Schär
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Vargas (Switzerland).
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 0, Switzerland 1. Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Switzerland. Remo Freuler tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
Offside, Switzerland. Xherdan Shaqiri tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rubén Vargas.
Attempt missed. Djibril Sow (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross.
Hand ball by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland).
Offside, Spain. Ferran Torres tries a through ball, but Gavi is caught offside.
Offside, Switzerland. Xherdan Shaqiri tries a through ball, but Silvan Widmer is caught offside.
Offside, Switzerland. Ricardo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Rubén Vargas is caught offside.