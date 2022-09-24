Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SpainSpain0SwitzerlandSwitzerland1

Spain v Switzerland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 3García
  • 4Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 9Páez Gavira
  • 5Busquets
  • 21González
  • 11Torres
  • 10Asensio
  • 22Sarabia

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 6Llorente
  • 7Morata
  • 8Koke
  • 12Guillamón
  • 13Raya
  • 14Gayà
  • 15Pino
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Iglesias
  • 19Soler
  • 20Williams

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 5Akanji
  • 4Elvedi
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 15Sow
  • 17Vargas
  • 7Embolo

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 6Zakaria
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Aebischer
  • 16Ndoye
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Itten
  • 20Frei
  • 21Mvogo
  • 22Schär
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

  3. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Vargas (Switzerland).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 0, Switzerland 1. Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rubén Vargas with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Remo Freuler tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Xherdan Shaqiri tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).

  12. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gavi.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rubén Vargas.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Djibril Sow (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Ferran Torres tries a through ball, but Gavi is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Xherdan Shaqiri tries a through ball, but Silvan Widmer is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Ricardo Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Rubén Vargas is caught offside.

Top Stories