Czech Republic v Portugal

Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Vaclík
- 2Zima
- 4BrabecSubstituted forKudelaat 22'minutes
- 6Jemelka
- 5Coufal
- 21Král
- 22Soucek
- 3Zeleny
- 7Barak
- 10Schick
- 9Hlozek
Substitutes
- 8Kalvach
- 11Kuchta
- 13Havel
- 15Vlkanova
- 16Stanek
- 17Kudela
- 18Tecl
- 19Cerny
- 20Sevcik
- 23Pavlenka
Portugal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Meireles da Costa
- 2Dalot
- 4Rúben Dias
- 13Danilo
- 19Mário Rui
- 18Neves
- 14William Carvalho
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 5Tavares Mendes
- 6Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 9Matias Ramos
- 11Nunes
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 16Vitinha
- 17João Mário
- 20da Luz Horta
- 21Jota
- 23Neto
- Referee:
- Srdjan Jovanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Ondrej Kudela replaces Jakub Brabec because of an injury.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Tomás Vaclík (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by David Zima.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by David Zima.
Offside, Czech Republic. Václav Jemelka tries a through ball, but Patrik Schick is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.
Attempt missed. Václav Jemelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Král.
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Portugal).
Post update
Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.