UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Czech RepCzech Republic0PortugalPortugal0

Czech Republic v Portugal

Czech Republic v Portugal

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Vaclík
  • 2Zima
  • 4BrabecSubstituted forKudelaat 22'minutes
  • 6Jemelka
  • 5Coufal
  • 21Král
  • 22Soucek
  • 3Zeleny
  • 7Barak
  • 10Schick
  • 9Hlozek

Substitutes

  • 8Kalvach
  • 11Kuchta
  • 13Havel
  • 15Vlkanova
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Kudela
  • 18Tecl
  • 19Cerny
  • 20Sevcik
  • 23Pavlenka

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Meireles da Costa
  • 2Dalot
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 18Neves
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 5Tavares Mendes
  • 6Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 9Matias Ramos
  • 11Nunes
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 16Vitinha
  • 17João Mário
  • 20da Luz Horta
  • 21Jota
  • 23Neto
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Ondrej Kudela replaces Jakub Brabec because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

  4. Post update

    Tomás Vaclík (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by David Zima.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by David Zima.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Czech Republic. Václav Jemelka tries a through ball, but Patrik Schick is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Václav Jemelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Král.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Portugal).

  15. Post update

    Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine5311104610
2Scotland53029549
3R. of Ireland52125327
4Armenia5104214-123

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal52217258
2Spain52216428
3Switzerland520337-46
4Czech Rep512247-35

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel41306516
2Iceland30305503
3Albania302123-12
4Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia52218538
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden511367-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50
View full UEFA Nations League tables

