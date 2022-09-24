Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was left disappointed in Inverness

Northern Irish champions Linfield survived a Scottish Challenge Cup scare as they came from behind to beat Buckie Thistle 2-1 after being down to 10 men.

Another Highland League side, Brechin City, came close to a surprise win away to Inverness CT only to lose in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw.

League 2 Elgin City caused the shock of the day with a 4-0 thumping of Peterhead from the division above.

Holders Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Clyde and Montrose also reached round four.

Connor McBride's early goal was enough to hand Raith victory in the all-Championship encounter away to Cove Rangers.

Clyde avoided a penalty shoot-out in the other cross-border fixture as Ray Grant's stoppage-time cross crept in off the back post for the only goal against Welsh Premier visitors Caernarfon Town.

Stevie Crawford's last game as East Fife manager - he moves to Dundee United as assistant to new head coach Liam Fox on Sunday - ended in defeat as the League 2 club lost 2-1 away to Arbroath.

Goals from Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson put the Championship side in control before Jack Healy's 90th-minute reply.

Montrose had to come from behind to beat Kilmarnock's colts side 4-2 after the visitors responded to Michael Gardyne's opener with a Stevie Warnock double, the second a penalty after 66 minutes.

But a Scott Brown double, followed by a Craig Johnston header, in the final 15 minutes won it for the League 1 team.

With the visitors' Chris Shields sent off after 34 minutes in Buckie, Marcus Goodall put the Highland League side ahead shortly after the break.

However, two Linfield goals within a minute from Joel Cooper and Niall Quinn turned the game in the final quarter.

Brechin came from 3-1 down to level with Caley Thistle after a George Oakley double and a Nathan Shaw goal for their Championship hosts were cancelled out by Kevin McHattie, Grady McGrath and Euan Spark.

Goals from Russell Dingwall, Kane Hester, Dylan Lawrence and Angus Mailer secured Elgin's comprehensive win in Peterhead.

Alloa Athletic, Dundee, Falkirk and Kelty Hearts had won through to the last 16 on Friday.

Queen's Park visit Cliftonville in Belfast on Sunday, while Rangers B host Hamilton Academical and Dunfermline Athletic entertain Celtic B in November.