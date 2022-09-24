Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Haaland is the top goalscorer in the Nations League and Premier League, and joint top in the Champions League

Erling Haaland continued his red hot goalscoring form but Norway's bid for Nations League promotion suffered a setback in Slovenia.

Haaland, 22, scored his sixth goal in five games in the 2022-23 Nations League for the Group B4 leaders.

But goals from Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko turned the match in Slovenia's favour in the second half.

Serbia will have the chance to leapfrog Norway at the top of the table when they meet Sweden later on Saturday.

A victory for second-placed Serbia would put them ahead of Norway on goal difference before the two nations meet in their final group match on Tuesday.

Haaland has scored six of Norway's seven Nations League goals and his latest strike, following a defensive error, takes his international tally to 21 goals in 22 games for his country.

He also has 14 goals in 10 games for Manchester City this season following his move to the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund.

They include 11 goals in seven league appearances, with three goals coming in two Champions League games for Pep Guardiola's side.