UEFA Nations League - Group B4
SloveniaSlovenia2NorwayNorway1

Slovenia 2-1 Norway: Erling Haaland scores but is on losing side in Nations League

Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Haaland scores
Erling Haaland is the top goalscorer in the Nations League and Premier League, and joint top in the Champions League

Erling Haaland continued his red hot goalscoring form but Norway's bid for Nations League promotion suffered a setback in Slovenia.

Haaland, 22, scored his sixth goal in five games in the 2022-23 Nations League for the Group B4 leaders.

But goals from Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko turned the match in Slovenia's favour in the second half.

Serbia will have the chance to leapfrog Norway at the top of the table when they meet Sweden later on Saturday.

A victory for second-placed Serbia would put them ahead of Norway on goal difference before the two nations meet in their final group match on Tuesday.

Haaland has scored six of Norway's seven Nations League goals and his latest strike, following a defensive error, takes his international tally to 21 goals in 22 games for his country.

He also has 14 goals in 10 games for Manchester City this season following his move to the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund.

They include 11 goals in seven league appearances, with three goals coming in two Champions League games for Pep Guardiola's side.

Line-ups

Slovenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oblak
  • 2KarnicnikSubstituted forBrekaloat 90+3'minutes
  • 4Blazic
  • 6Bijol
  • 18Sikosek
  • 20StojanovicBooked at 64mins
  • 22Gnezda CerinSubstituted forGorenc Stankovicat 90+3'minutes
  • 14KurticBooked at 74mins
  • 21VerbicSubstituted forLovricat 71'minutes
  • 9SporarBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCrnigojat 88'minutes
  • 11Sesko

Substitutes

  • 3Balkovec
  • 5Gorenc Stankovic
  • 7Elsnik
  • 8Lovric
  • 10Zajc
  • 12Belec
  • 13Crnigoj
  • 15Horvat
  • 16Vekic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 19Zahovic
  • 23Brekalo

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 22Ryerson
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 15Östigard
  • 5Meling
  • 10ØdegaardSubstituted forAursnesat 71'minutes
  • 8Berge
  • 18ThorstvedtBooked at 37minsSubstituted forThorsbyat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 19SørlothSubstituted forStrand Larsenat 62'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forDæhliat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 3Ajer
  • 4Gregersen
  • 6Berg
  • 7Brynhildsen
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 16Aursnes
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 20Dæhli
  • 23Strand Larsen
Referee:
Lawrence Visser

Match Stats

Home TeamSloveniaAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Slovenia 2, Norway 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Slovenia 2, Norway 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leo Östigard (Norway) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Birger Meling with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Norway).

  5. Post update

    Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. Jon Gorenc Stankovic replaces Adam Gnezda Cerin.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. David Brekalo replaces Zan Karnicnik because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mats Dæhli (Norway).

  9. Post update

    Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia. Domen Crnigoj replaces Andraz Sporar.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leo Östigard (Norway) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Andraz Sporar.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Hanche-Olsen (Norway).

  16. Post update

    Jan Oblak (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Mats Dæhli (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Slovenia 2, Norway 1. Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mats Dæhli (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine5311104610
2Scotland53029549
3R. of Ireland52125327
4Armenia5104214-123

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal52217258
2Spain52216428
3Switzerland520337-46
4Czech Rep512247-35

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel41306516
2Iceland30305503
3Albania302123-12
4Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia54101421213
2North Macedonia52127617
3Bulgaria51319816
4Gibraltar5014216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece540171612
2Kosovo520367-16
3Northern Ireland512267-15
4Cyprus512237-45

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway531175210
2Serbia52218538
3Slovenia512259-45
4Sweden511367-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze532074311
2Montenegro52126427
3Finland51226605
4Romania511327-54

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary531183510
2Italy522167-18
3Germany51318626
4England502317-62

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia33006249
2Malta42025416
3San Marino300305-50
View full UEFA Nations League tables

