Match ends, Slovenia 2, Norway 1.
Erling Haaland continued his red hot goalscoring form but Norway's bid for Nations League promotion suffered a setback in Slovenia.
Haaland, 22, scored his sixth goal in five games in the 2022-23 Nations League for the Group B4 leaders.
But goals from Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko turned the match in Slovenia's favour in the second half.
Serbia will have the chance to leapfrog Norway at the top of the table when they meet Sweden later on Saturday.
A victory for second-placed Serbia would put them ahead of Norway on goal difference before the two nations meet in their final group match on Tuesday.
Haaland has scored six of Norway's seven Nations League goals and his latest strike, following a defensive error, takes his international tally to 21 goals in 22 games for his country.
He also has 14 goals in 10 games for Manchester City this season following his move to the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund.
They include 11 goals in seven league appearances, with three goals coming in two Champions League games for Pep Guardiola's side.
Line-ups
Slovenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oblak
- 2KarnicnikSubstituted forBrekaloat 90+3'minutes
- 4Blazic
- 6Bijol
- 18Sikosek
- 20StojanovicBooked at 64mins
- 22Gnezda CerinSubstituted forGorenc Stankovicat 90+3'minutes
- 14KurticBooked at 74mins
- 21VerbicSubstituted forLovricat 71'minutes
- 9SporarBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCrnigojat 88'minutes
- 11Sesko
Substitutes
- 3Balkovec
- 5Gorenc Stankovic
- 7Elsnik
- 8Lovric
- 10Zajc
- 12Belec
- 13Crnigoj
- 15Horvat
- 16Vekic
- 17Mevlja
- 19Zahovic
- 23Brekalo
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 22Ryerson
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 15Östigard
- 5Meling
- 10ØdegaardSubstituted forAursnesat 71'minutes
- 8Berge
- 18ThorstvedtBooked at 37minsSubstituted forThorsbyat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 19SørlothSubstituted forStrand Larsenat 62'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forDæhliat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 3Ajer
- 4Gregersen
- 6Berg
- 7Brynhildsen
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 16Aursnes
- 17Bjørkan
- 20Dæhli
- 23Strand Larsen
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Slovenia 2, Norway 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leo Östigard (Norway) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Birger Meling with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Erling Haaland (Norway).
Post update
Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Jon Gorenc Stankovic replaces Adam Gnezda Cerin.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. David Brekalo replaces Zan Karnicnik because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Mats Dæhli (Norway).
Post update
Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Domen Crnigoj replaces Andraz Sporar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leo Östigard (Norway) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Andraz Sporar.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Hanche-Olsen (Norway).
Post update
Jan Oblak (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mats Dæhli (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Zan Karnicnik (Slovenia).
Goal!
Goal! Slovenia 2, Norway 1. Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mats Dæhli (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes.