Chesham United v Merthyr Town game abandoned due to serious injury
Last updated on .From the section Football
Saturday's Southern League Premier Division South game between Chesham and Merthyr Town was abandoned after a home player suffered a serious injury.
The game was suspended after 19 minutes and the players taken off the field after the Chesham player sustained what the club described as a "nasty injury."
Due to a long wait for an ambulance to arrive, the game was eventually abandoned by the referee.
Merthyr Town tweeted their best wishes to the player.