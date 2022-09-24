Serbia v Sweden

Match ends, Serbia 4, Sweden 1.
Serbia
Formation 3-5-2
- 23Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Masovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 4Babic
- 14ZivkovicBooked at 24minsSubstituted forLazovicat 45'minutes
- 10TadicSubstituted forMitrovicat 84'minutes
- 16Lukic
- 20Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 67mins
- 17KosticSubstituted forIlicat 84'minutes
- 18VlahovicSubstituted forJovicat 90'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forRacicat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Pavlovic
- 3Mladenovic
- 5Erakovic
- 7Radonjic
- 8Racic
- 11Jovic
- 12Ilic
- 15Mitrovic
- 19Ilic
- 21Djuricic
- 22Lazovic
Sweden
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Olsen
- 15Sundgren
- 4HienBooked at 8mins
- 3Lindelöf
- 7ClaessonSubstituted forElangaat 64'minutes
- 19Svanberg
- 8CajusteSubstituted forOlssonat 45'minutes
- 6Augustinsson
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forIshakat 84'minutes
- 16GyökeresSubstituted forQuaisonat 64'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forKarlströmat 74'minutes
- 2Andersson
- 5Gudmundsson
- 9Wålemark
- 11Elanga
- 12Linde
- 13Ousou
- 14Kurtulus
- 17Karlström
- 18Ishak
- 20Olsson
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Second Half ends, Serbia 4, Sweden 1.
Uros Racic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Uros Racic (Serbia).
Mikael Ishak (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Serbia).
Daniel Sundgren (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
Substitution, Serbia. Luka Jovic replaces Dusan Vlahovic.
Foul by Ivan Ilic (Serbia).
Post update
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mikael Ishak (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robin Quaison.
Substitution, Serbia. Ivan Ilic replaces Filip Kostic.
Substitution, Sweden. Mikael Ishak replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution, Serbia. Stefan Mitrovic replaces Dusan Tadic.
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesper Karlström.
Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Post update
Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.