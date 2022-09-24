Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B4
SerbiaSerbia4SwedenSweden1

Serbia v Sweden

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Serbia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Masovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 4Babic
  • 14ZivkovicBooked at 24minsSubstituted forLazovicat 45'minutes
  • 10TadicSubstituted forMitrovicat 84'minutes
  • 16Lukic
  • 20Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 67mins
  • 17KosticSubstituted forIlicat 84'minutes
  • 18VlahovicSubstituted forJovicat 90'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forRacicat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 5Erakovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 8Racic
  • 11Jovic
  • 12Ilic
  • 15Mitrovic
  • 19Ilic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 22Lazovic

Sweden

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Olsen
  • 15Sundgren
  • 4HienBooked at 8mins
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 7ClaessonSubstituted forElangaat 64'minutes
  • 19Svanberg
  • 8CajusteSubstituted forOlssonat 45'minutes
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forIshakat 84'minutes
  • 16GyökeresSubstituted forQuaisonat 64'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forKarlströmat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersson
  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 9Wålemark
  • 11Elanga
  • 12Linde
  • 13Ousou
  • 14Kurtulus
  • 17Karlström
  • 18Ishak
  • 20Olsson
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Serbia 4, Sweden 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Serbia 4, Sweden 1.

  3. Booking

    Uros Racic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Uros Racic (Serbia).

  5. Post update

    Mikael Ishak (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luka Jovic (Serbia).

  7. Post update

    Daniel Sundgren (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Luka Jovic replaces Dusan Vlahovic.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Ilic (Serbia).

  11. Post update

    Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikael Ishak (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robin Quaison.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Ivan Ilic replaces Filip Kostic.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Mikael Ishak replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Serbia. Stefan Mitrovic replaces Dusan Tadic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesper Karlström.

  17. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

  20. Post update

    Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories