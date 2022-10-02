Stoke City v Watford

Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Bursik
- 16Wilmot
- 4Flint
- 3Fox
- 28Laurent
- 24Fosu-HenryBooked at 14mins
- 8Baker
- 18Smallbone
- 20Sterling
- 17Delap
- 11Gayle
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 6Jagielka
- 10Campbell
- 13Bonham
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 32Taylor
- 39Sparrow
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1BachmannBooked at 32mins
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 27Kabasele
- 31Sierralta
- 14Kamara
- 4Choudhury
- 39Kayembe
- 23Sarr
- 18Asprilla
- 12Sema
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 6Louza
- 16Gosling
- 19Bayo
- 30Hause
- 35Okoye
- 36Hungbo
- 42Morris
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Mario Gaspar (Watford).
Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).
William Smallbone (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Daniel Bachmann (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Delap (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Attempt saved. Ken Sema (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josef Bursik.
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Hassane Kamara with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Aden Flint (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).
Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Francisco Sierralta (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.