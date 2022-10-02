Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City0WatfordWatford1

Stoke City v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Bursik
  • 16Wilmot
  • 4Flint
  • 3Fox
  • 28Laurent
  • 24Fosu-HenryBooked at 14mins
  • 8Baker
  • 18Smallbone
  • 20Sterling
  • 17Delap
  • 11Gayle

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 6Jagielka
  • 10Campbell
  • 13Bonham
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 32Taylor
  • 39Sparrow

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1BachmannBooked at 32mins
  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 14Kamara
  • 4Choudhury
  • 39Kayembe
  • 23Sarr
  • 18Asprilla
  • 12Sema
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 6Louza
  • 16Gosling
  • 19Bayo
  • 30Hause
  • 35Okoye
  • 36Hungbo
  • 42Morris
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mario Gaspar (Watford).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).

  4. Post update

    William Smallbone (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Booking

    Daniel Bachmann (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Christian Kabasele (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Delap (Stoke City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ken Sema (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yáser Asprilla.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Josef Bursik.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Hassane Kamara with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aden Flint (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).

  19. Post update

    Dwight Gayle (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Francisco Sierralta (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd117312061424
2Norwich11722179823
3Reading117041315-221
4Burnley114611811718
5QPR115331612418
6Blackburn116051314-118
7Watford114521211117
8Sunderland114431611516
9Luton114431310316
10Wigan104421111016
11Swansea114341314-115
12Rotherham10352128414
13Bristol City114252018214
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Stoke113351112-112
18Cardiff11335812-412
19Blackpool113261016-611
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Huddersfield102171016-67
24Coventry8134813-56
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport