Ryan Christie celebrates his match-winning penalty against Republic of Ireland at Hampden

From misery to happiness, Scotland are on their way to Krakow for one of the bigger games of Steve Clarke's reign. Tuesday night against Ukraine will be the last act in their Nations League group. From summer to autumn, Scotland have been transformed.

A 3-1 World Cup loss to Ukraine was answered with a 3-0 Nations League victory over the same opposition last week. A 3-0 loss to the Republic in Ireland in June was met with a battling 2-1 win in the reverse fixture on Saturday night.

Scotland scored one and conceded six in those earlier matches and conceded one while scoring five in the past week. The bounce back has been impressive and loaded with storylines, the final one to be written in Poland.

Jack Hendry was the one who kickstarted Scotland's revival on Saturday, a centre-half who has played just 97 minutes of club football this season, for two different two different clubs in two different countries - Belgium and Italy.

If he feels unsettled in his day job then it would be understandable, but he was a rock when his country needed him against Ireland. His headed equaliser from a delicious cross by Ryan Christie was his third goal in his 19 caps. His namesake and fellow centre-half, Colin, scored the same number in 51.

Those storylines? Steve Clarke has been positively jocular in his news conferences for a start. Nobody saw that coming.

Lyndon Dykes scored two goals in 13 minutes of a must-win international against Ukraine, which is more than he has scored in his last 26 hours playing for Queens Park Rangers. Explain that.

Craig Gordon had a sleepless night in hospital on Friday awaiting the happy arrival of his baby son, but the Hearts goalkeeper was as bright as a button when making a critical save from Troy Parrott at 1-1. Gordon is 39 and yet ageless.

Before the squad was announced, Scotland lost one full-back in the captain, Andy Robertson. Against Ukraine, they lost another when Nathan Patterson was stretchered off. On Saturday, they lost a third in Kieran Tierney and a fourth in Aaron Hickey - yet still grew stronger in the game. Some sort of plague has descended on Scotland's full-backs, all Premier League players. Still, the team endured.

The withdrawal of Tierney and Hickey was precautionary, Clarke said. "Nothing to worry about, I don't think," he added. The defensive nous of both men will be needed in Krakow. Ukraine made 11 changes for Saturday's 5-0 win in Armenia and some of the characters who put Scotland away in June reappeared from the start - Vitaliy Mykolenko, Viktor Tsygankov, Roman Yaremchuk.

So influential in the World Cup play-off semi-final, Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is still out injured.

These last two games have told us much about the maturity of Clarke's players. The Ukraine game was deeply frustrating for them for 70 minutes. All those chances and no breakthrough. At no point did they panic or lose heart.

At no point did they look like they would become yet another entry to the list of suckers who got punished for failing to take their chances when they had them. Their belief remained, their intensity increased and they won comfortably.

Saturday night was different. Ireland were excellent in the first half. They had the lead and deserved it. They had the better of midfield and had shut down all of Scotland's go-to men.

At the break, it looked dicey. Even on the restart, Clarke's players gave the ball away cheaply three times in the opening few minutes. Hendry and Christie changed all of that.

Slowly but surely, Scotland's midfield got on top. It was a win that was ground out. Hard fought. They were in a hole and they climbed out of it. If the Ukraine victory was about class, this was about character, about overcoming their own deficiencies on the night, about staying calm.

Head coach Steve Clarke has been well served by his substitutes against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland

In the summer, Scotland went 1-0 down in Dublin and folded. There was an entirely different mindset in adversity on Saturday. Clarke had every right to be thrilled. His players are getting more savvy.

Ukraine need no other motivation than playing for their people in a time of war, but they'll have that extra edge regardless because of what Scotland did to them last week. We can only imagine what such a hiding will have done to them emotionally - they took out some frustration on poor Armenia.

You fancy that Ukraine on Tuesday will be an altogether different prospect to what we saw at Hampden last time around.

And Scotland will be different too. Scott McTominay got a daft yellow card against Ireland and he will miss out through suspension. Given that Kenny McLean has come on ahead of Billy Gilmour and Ryan Jack in the last two games, it's a safe bet that the Norwich City man will get the nod.

It's a sign of where his club career is at that Gilmour is probably at the back of the queue. He's played one minute of club football since mid-May. He's still only 21, but these are worrying times for the midfielder.

Clarke will have been quietly delighted at the impact of his bench in these games. Talking about strength in depth is one thing, but actually seeing it realised in pressure situations is quite another.

Of those subs, Ryan Fraser has made a significant impact. He might well start on Tuesday. Three games in a week is a fair old physical burden for some of Clarke's players and Stuart Armstrong, who has started just once in the league for Southampton this season, is one of them.

It's the beauty of the position that Clarke is in. He's without Grant Hanley, John Souttar and Liam Cooper at centre-back and Robertson and then Patterson at full-back and the team concedes just one (admittedly, sloppy) goal in 180 minutes.

It's been an impressive month. Just one point needed now to win the group, to achieve promotion to the Nations League A-listers next time and to bank a play-off spot for Euro 2024, if needed. One game, but so much riding on it.