Denmark v France

First Half ends, Denmark 2, France 0.
Line-ups
Denmark
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 13Kristensen
- 2Andersen
- 6Christensen
- 5Maehle
- 8Delaney
- 10Eriksen
- 23Højbjerg
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Dolberg
- 14Damsgaard
Substitutes
- 3Nelsson
- 4Kjaer
- 7Jensen
- 9Braithwaite
- 15Billing
- 16Christensen
- 17Larsen
- 18Wass
- 19Lindstrøm
- 20Højlund
- 21Bah
- 22Rønnow
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 23Areola
- 3Saliba
- 13Upamecano
- 18Badiashile
- 2Pavard
- 8Tchouaméni
- 6Camavinga
- 21Mendy
- 7Griezmann
- 9Giroud
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Lafont
- 4Varane
- 11Dembélé
- 12Nkunku
- 14Guendouzi
- 15Clauss
- 16Mandanda
- 17Veretout
- 19Fofana
- 20Kolo Muani
- 22Truffert
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Eduardo Camavinga.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark 2, France 0. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Delaney following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen.
Attempt missed. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark 1, France 0. Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross.
Offside, France. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark).
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (France).
Thomas Delaney (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by William Saliba.