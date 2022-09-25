Netherlands v Belgium

First Half ends, Netherlands 0, Belgium 0.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Pasveer
- 2Timber
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 22Dumfries
- 15de Roon
- 11BerghuisSubstituted forGakpoat 31'minutes
- 17Blind
- 14Klaassen
- 9Janssen
- 7Bergwijn
Substitutes
- 3de Ligt
- 6de Vrij
- 8Gakpo
- 10Brobbey
- 12Rensch
- 13Cillessen
- 16Malacia
- 18Taylor
- 19Weghorst
- 20Gravenberch
- 21Noppert
- 23Flekken
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Courtois
- 4Debast
- 2Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 18Onana
- 6Witsel
- 21CastagneBooked at 6mins
- 7De Bruyne
- 10E Hazard
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 3Theate
- 8Tielemans
- 9Openda
- 11Carrasco
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14De Ketelaere
- 16T Hazard
- 17Trossard
- 19Lukebakio
- 20Vanaken
- 22Saelemaekers
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Offside, Belgium. Timothy Castagne tries a through ball, but Jan Vertonghen is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davy Klaassen following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marten de Roon (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Foul by Vincent Janssen (Netherlands).
Post update
Zeno Debast (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Amadou Onana (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands).
Post update
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Axel Witsel (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.
Post update
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Cody Gakpo replaces Steven Berghuis because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
Post update
Hand ball by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Belgium).
Post update
Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.