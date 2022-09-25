Last updated on .From the section Wales

Ed Turns has made two senior appearances for Brighton

Brighton defender Ed Turns says Tuesday's friendly against Austria (19:30 BST) will mark the start of a new era for Wales Under-21s.

Matthew Jones will be in charge of Wales' youngsters for the first time since being named successor to Paul Bodin.

Centre-back Turns, 19, says Jones intends to play the same way as Robert Page's first team.

"We are taking a different route to things," Turns said.

"They (the coaching staff) are following the first team's philosophy, which is good.

"It's a different style - playing out - which is not what we were used to before. It's a new start, a new manager. It's almost like we are starting from scratch."

Former Wales midfielder Jones, 42, was appointed earlier this month following the summer exit of Bodin after almost three years at the helm.

The Austria friendly gives Jones' side a first run-out ahead of qualifying for Uefa Under-21 Euro 2025, which begins in 2023.

Wales Under-21 boss Matthew Jones played for Leeds United and Leicester City

Turns believes Jones' desire to play a possession game will suit him because Brighton have had a similar approach under the now departed Graham Potter.

"Obviously at Brighton playing out from the back was the philosophy under Graham Potter," he said.

"I love that and it's good to have that philosophy [with Wales] because that's what I am good at."

"If that's what the first team are doing, they might as well prepare us so that we know what we are doing if we ever get the chance to go and play under Robert Page. You can jump straight in and won't need to ask any questions - you know what we are doing."

Brighton-born Turns came through the Seagulls' academy and was given his senior debut last season by Potter, who was named Chelsea manager on 8 September.

The Seagulls have since appointed Robert de Zerbi as their new boss.

"It was disappointing [to lose Potter] but at the same time we knew it was coming," Turns added.

"He had been linked with the Spurs and England jobs. Once you find out Chelsea are interested, you kind of know it might be time for him to go.

"Everyone knows how good he is and it's disappointing to see him go, but hopefully under the new gaffer nothing will change."