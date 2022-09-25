Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Clarke opened the scoring after only three minutes

Norwich City winger Flynn Clarke scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut as Northern Ireland fought back to draw in a friendly in Paisley.

Clarke's third-minute strike gave Scot Gemmell's side the perfect start, slotting between goalkeeper and club-mate Dylan Berry's legs after Lucas de Bolle played him through.

However, it was cancelled out when Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor swept in a cross from the left to equalise for the visitors after 17 minutes.

The draw followed a 3-1 victory for the Scots in Belfast on Thursday, when 16-year-old Liverpool winger Ben Doak scored his first at this level.

With a fresh cycle of players stepping into the set-up, Gemmell was able to hand four debuts in the starting 11 alone, with Alloa Athletic goalkeeper Jay Hogarth, Coventry City left-back Josh Reid and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Matthew Craig also all coming in.

But it was Clarke who made an instant impression after Hamilton Academical midfielder De Bolle weighted his ball through beautifully and the 19-year-old provided an impressive finish.

Taylor had already forced Hogarth to make himself big to save before the 18-year-old already capped by Northern Ireland's senior side levelled the game.

Driving down the left, Chris McKee, the former Rangers forward now at Linfield, held off a couple of challenges, crossed low to find Taylor and the striker's first-time shot nestled in the net.

The Northern Ireland striker was a menace all afternoon and another shot rippled the side netting, while De Bolle drilled just wide from the edge of the area at the other end.

Substitute Doak's pace created Scotland's best chance of the second-half for Tommy Conway, but Berry showed good instincts to turn it behind before saving from Josh Mulligan's header from the resulting corner.