Queen's Park led three times at Solitude

Queen's Park knocked Cliftonville out of the Scottish Challenge Cup with a 3-2 win at Solitude on Sunday.

Dom Thomas scored a 71st minute winner to send the Championship side through at the expense of last year's Irish Premiership runners-up.

The visitors went ahead early in Belfast through Grant Savoury before Colin Coates headed home to equalise on 13 minutes.

Scott Williamson and Jonny Addis traded further goals before Thomas's winner.

The Glasgow outfit had been pressing for a winner in an end-to-end second half, and when the ball dropped to Thomas at the edge of the area he made no mistake in firing past Reds keeper Fynn Talley.