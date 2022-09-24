Close menu

Ukraine v Scotland: Who would be in your XI for Nations League decider?

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Pick your Scotland XI
Nations League Group B1: Ukraine v Scotland
Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland at 22:40

Scotland will top Nations League Group B1 if they avoid defeat away to Ukraine on Tuesday.

There will be a new look defence following the withdrawals of Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna.

Scott McTominay is suspended after his yellow card in Saturday's 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland, so there will need to be a change in central midfield too.

Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury, while Hearts pair Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley are late call ups.

Who makes your starting XI?

Pick your Scotland XI to face Ukraine

