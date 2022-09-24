Ukraine v Scotland: Who would be in your XI for Nations League decider?
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
|Nations League Group B1: Ukraine v Scotland
|Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland at 22:40
Scotland will top Nations League Group B1 if they avoid defeat away to Ukraine on Tuesday.
There will be a new look defence following the withdrawals of Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna.
Scott McTominay is suspended after his yellow card in Saturday's 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland, so there will need to be a change in central midfield too.
Captain Andy Robertson is again absent through injury, while Hearts pair Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley are late call ups.
Who makes your starting XI?