Genero Adran Premier results

Last updated on

Adran Premier

Sunday, 25 September

Abergavenny 2-3 Barry Town United

Cardiff City 2-0 Swansea City

Pontypridd Town 3-4 Cardiff Met

The New Saints 3-0 Aberystwyth Town

