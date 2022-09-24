Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor McMenamin has been reinstated to the Northern Ireland squad and has travelled with the team to Greece for Tuesday night's Nations League match, BBC Sport NI understands.

The Glentoran forward was withdrawn from the panel hours before Saturday's home win over Kosovo for what the Irish FA said was "in light of a historic social media video".

However, it is believed the governing body's disciplinary committee has reviewed its decision and McMenamin could now play in Athens.

He had been the second player to be withdrawn from the squad in two days after Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty was removed on Friday amid an investigation by his club into an alleged sectarian remark.

