Women's Champions League: Benfica v Rangers Venue: Futebol Campus, Seixal Date: Wednesday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says Rangers head coach Malky Thomson.

The SWPL1 winners trail Benfica 3-2 before Wednesday's second qualifying round second leg in Portugal.

Rangers, who beat Motherwell 4-0 on Sunday, are targeting a first group stage appearance.

"It will be something that I don't think in our wildest dreams would we have got this far," Thomson said of the prospect of progressing.

"Getting through this stage will be monumental. We have a desire and a passion to win, collectively.

"What we've achieved last year - winning the league and getting to the Champions League - has been phenomenal and progressing, it's been great. And then progressing and getting through the first stages of that was almost a proof of concept and a belief that went into the squad.

"This experience is going to be so pivotal in us move forward for the rest of the season."

Head coach Malky Thomson says recent signing Maddie Nolf "will come into contention" for the match with fellow defenders Hannah Davidson and Kathryn Hill absent.

"We have no fear about the tie," added Thomson. "We have an attitude where we believe in ourselves and it's like in any game; if we have the majority of our squad playing to the capabilities, we can get a result.

"The level that we're playing against Benfica, it's going to take all those players, the 10 outfield players and the goalkeeper, we're going to need the vast majority all firing at the one time.

"At this level, you have to take your chances. The real pleasing thing was that we got into goal scoring opportunities. We probably only got into five or six but we managed to have a good goal ratio to that, Kayla McCoy getting the two goals.

"If you do lose the ball in certain areas, you can get hurt and you can get hurt badly and lose goals. Mistakes can cost you the game.

"That experience is great for us because it's a whole education here."