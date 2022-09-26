Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nadene Caldwell equalised for the Glens

Glentoran ended Cliftonville's perfect run to the Women's Premiership title with a 3-1 victory at Ashfield.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan gave the league leaders the lead minutes after Joely Andrews had a goal controversially disallowed.

Nadene Caldwell responded for the Glens before Emma McMaster and Caragh Hamilton completed the turnaround.

Cliftonville lead by seven points in search for their first title however the Glens have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Sion Swifts hammered Derry City 8-0 at the Melvin Sports Complex while Crusaders Strikers beat Mid Ulster 4-1.

At Ashfield, leaders Clifotnville headed into the game with a perfect start from their opening 12 games, which included a 3-0 victory over the Glens in May.

It was a tense first-half between the top two sides in the league, where victory for Cliftonville would all but secure the title, and there were few clear-cut chances as heavy rain fell over east Belfast.

Top scorer Caitlin McGuinness failed to capitalise on Jess Foy's scuffed clearance, and the Glens' captain went close with her own effort on the stroke of half-time with a low strike which narrowly went wide.

The game stepped up a gear after the restart and Kerry Beattie and Hamilton spurned chances before a moment of controversy with Andrews had a goal ruled on 59 minutes.

Referee Louise Thompson adjudged goalkeeper Shauna Murphy, on as a first-half substitute for the injured Nicole Adams, had full control of the ball from Beattie's free-kick before Andrews tapped the ball home from close range.

The home players and support were incensed by the decision, and Cliftonville capitalised when Finnegan converted from a corner just two minutes later.

However, Glentoran hit back when Caldwell fired home from the edge of the area on 63 minutes, and the turnaround was complete 12 minutes later when McMaster touched the ball home after her initial effort hit the post from close range.

Hamilton wrapped up the win in injury-time when the Northern Ireland winger capitalised on a moment of confusion between Murphy and defender Grace McKimm, and the victory ensures the holders remain in the title race as they look to win their third Women's Premiership title in a row.

More to follow.