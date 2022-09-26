Last updated on .From the section Wales

Forward Natasha Harding has scored 26 goals in 103 games for Wales

Natasha Harding will be left out of Wales' World Cup play-off squad for personal reasons.

Wales host Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday, 6 October at the Cardiff City Stadium with the winner travelling to Switzerland on Tuesday, 11 October.

Manager Gemma Grainger is set to announce her Wales squad for those games on Wednesday, 28 September.

Aston Villa forward Harding, 33, is a key performer for Wales and has won 103 caps, scoring 26 goals.

In April, Harding became only the eighth player to play 100 times for Wales.

Wales are bidding to qualify for a major tournament for the first time after finishing second in their World Cup qualification group.

The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure places at the 2023 World Cup, with the other victorious side going into inter-continental play-offs, which take place next February.

Wales are likely to be the side headed to the inter-continental play-offs, should they beat Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland.

Harding captained Reading last season but left in June after five years with the Royals, joining Women's Super League side Aston Villa in July..

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward played in every WSL game for Reading last season, but has yet to feature for her new club.

Harding was Wales' joint-top goalscorer in qualifying, scoring five goals in Group I.