Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Haksabanovic, Rangers, Morelos
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Three more Scotland players - Stuart Armstrong, Greg Taylor and Ryan Fraser - have come down the sickness bug that beset Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes in the build-up to Tuesday's match with Ukraine. (Record)
Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas believes manager Ange Postecoglou will not follow ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in leaving Glasgow for the lure of England's Premier League. (Express)
Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic came off injured after half an hour of Montenegro's defeat by Finland. (Sun)
Matt O'Riley is eager to seize his World Cup chance with Denmark with the Celtic midfielder set to feature for the nation's under-21 side against Croatia. (Sun)
Hertha Berlin forward Davie Selke reportedly turned down a late bid by Rangers to bring him to Glasgow during the summer transfer window. (Express)
Former Rangers player Alan Hutton believes Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos' head has been turned by recent transfer talks but still hopes the Colombian will agree a new deal. (Sun)
Mats Enquist, of the Allsvenskan, says attendances have increased with all games in Sweden's top two tiers being televised after his league was said to have a more lucrative broadcasting deal than Scotland. (Record)
Scot Mark Fotheringham is leaving his role as Hertha Berlin's assistant manager to become the new manager of Championship side Huddersfield Town. (Football Insider)