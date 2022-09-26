Match ends, Hungary 0, Italy 2.
Italy pipped Hungary to a place in the Nations League finals with an assured win over the hosts in Budapest.
Marco Rossi's Hungary side had gone into the fixture at the Puskas Arena only needing a draw to reach the last four of the competition.
However, a defensive lapse allowed Giacomo Raspadori to roll the ball into an empty net and put Italy ahead.
Federico Dimarco sealed victory for the European champions after the break when he tapped in Bryan Cristante's cross.
The result means Italy finish top of Group A3 with 11 points from six games, one point above Hungary, with Germany third and relegated England in fourth.
It also marks Italy's first win in Budapest since 1996 and while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was called upon to make several excellent late saves, Roberto Mancini's side were worthy winners.
Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, join Croatia and the Netherlands in next June's finals tournament, with Spain and Portugal set to meet in Braga on Tuesday for the last available spot.
Line-ups
Hungary
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 2Lang
- 6Orbán
- 4Szalai
- 5FiolaBooked at 87mins
- 8NagySubstituted forStylesat 45'minutes
- 13Schäfer
- 18KerkezSubstituted forGazdagat 57'minutes
- 7NégoSubstituted forBollaat 75'minutes
- 10SzoboszlaiSubstituted forKleinheislerat 85'minutes
- 9SzalaiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forÁdámat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mocsi
- 11Varga
- 12Dibusz
- 14Bolla
- 15Kleinheisler
- 16Gazdag
- 17Styles
- 19Ádám
- 20Baráth
- 21Botka
- 22Szappanos
- 23Vécsei
Italy
Formation 3-5-2
- 1G Donnarumma
- 4Tolói
- 19Bonucci
- 15AcerbiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBastoniat 45'minutes
- 2Di LorenzoSubstituted forMazzocchiat 90'minutes
- 18Barella
- 8JorginhoSubstituted forPobegaat 73'minutes
- 16Cristante
- 3Dimarco
- 11GnontoSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 66'minutes
- 10RaspadoriSubstituted forScamaccaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ramos Marchi
- 6Pobega
- 7Frattesi
- 9Scamacca
- 12Meret
- 13Esposito
- 14Grifo
- 17Mazzocchi
- 20Gabbiadini
- 21Provedel
- 22Zerbin
- 23Bastoni
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hungary 0, Italy 2.
Post update
Foul by Attila Szalai (Hungary).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. András Schäfer (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Italy. Pasquale Mazzocchi tries a through ball, but Gianluca Scamacca is caught offside.
Post update
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).
Post update
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Post update
Federico Dimarco (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Pasquale Mazzocchi replaces Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Dimarco (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Post update
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).
Booking
Attila Fiola (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. László Kleinheisler replaces Dominik Szoboszlai.
Post update
Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).
