Luton Town v Huddersfield Town

LutonLuton Town19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|11
|7
|3
|1
|20
|6
|14
|24
|2
|Norwich
|11
|7
|2
|2
|17
|9
|8
|23
|3
|Reading
|11
|7
|0
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|21
|4
|Burnley
|11
|4
|6
|1
|18
|11
|7
|18
|5
|QPR
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|12
|4
|18
|6
|Blackburn
|11
|6
|0
|5
|13
|14
|-1
|18
|7
|Watford
|11
|4
|5
|2
|15
|11
|4
|17
|8
|Sunderland
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|11
|5
|16
|9
|Luton
|11
|4
|4
|3
|13
|10
|3
|16
|10
|Wigan
|10
|4
|4
|2
|11
|11
|0
|16
|11
|Swansea
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|15
|12
|Rotherham
|10
|3
|5
|2
|12
|8
|4
|14
|13
|Bristol City
|11
|4
|2
|5
|20
|18
|2
|14
|14
|Preston
|11
|2
|7
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|13
|15
|Birmingham
|11
|3
|4
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|13
|16
|Millwall
|11
|4
|1
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|13
|17
|Stoke
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|12
|18
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|3
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|12
|19
|Blackpool
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|11
|20
|Hull
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|23
|-12
|11
|21
|West Brom
|11
|1
|7
|3
|17
|17
|0
|10
|22
|Middlesbrough
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|10
|23
|Huddersfield
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|16
|-6
|7
|24
|Coventry
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|6
