Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Doyle
  • 20Bogle
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 28McAtee
  • 30Arblaster
  • 34Gordon

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 8Amos
  • 15Field
  • 17Dozzell
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Chair
  • 7Willock

Substitutes

  • 4Dickie
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 6Johansen
  • 9Dykes
  • 13Archer
  • 37Adomah
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
James Linington

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd117312061424
2Norwich11722179823
3Reading117041315-221
4Burnley114611811718
5QPR115331612418
6Blackburn116051314-118
7Watford114521511417
8Sunderland114431611516
9Luton114431310316
10Wigan104421111016
11Swansea114341314-115
12Rotherham10352128414
13Bristol City114252018214
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Stoke113351115-412
18Cardiff11335812-412
19Blackpool113261016-611
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Huddersfield102171016-67
24Coventry8134813-56
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport