Championship
SunderlandSunderland19:45BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 10Roberts
  • 4Evans
  • 8Embleton
  • 20Clarke
  • 16Diallo
  • 21Pritchard

Substitutes

  • 7Dajaku
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 26Wright

Blackpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Wright
  • 12Dougall
  • 28Patino
  • 14Madine
  • 9Yates
  • 19Lavery

Substitutes

  • 16Carey
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25Corbeanu
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 29Garbutt
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Bridcutt
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd117312061424
2Norwich11722179823
3Reading117041315-221
4Burnley114611811718
5QPR115331612418
6Blackburn116051314-118
7Watford114521511417
8Sunderland114431611516
9Luton114431310316
10Wigan104421111016
11Swansea114341314-115
12Rotherham10352128414
13Bristol City114252018214
14Preston1127234-113
15Birmingham11344911-213
16Millwall114161216-413
17Stoke113351115-412
18Cardiff11335812-412
19Blackpool113261016-611
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Huddersfield102171016-67
24Coventry8134813-56
View full Championship table

