Barnet 4-3 Maidstone United

Match ends, Barnet 4, Maidstone United 3.
A Nicke Kabamba double helped Barnet return to winning ways as they clinched a 4-3 win against Maidstone.
The Bees earned their first win in six National League games as they condemned the struggling Stones to a fourth straight defeat.
Barnet scored the opener just two minutes into the game when Rob Hall's cross was nodded in by Kabamba, but the visitors equalised in the 10th minute through Jack Barham, who was able to stab home after a scramble in the box.
Barnet retook the lead five minutes into the second half through a Dale Gorman free-kick from the edge of the box, with his shot finding the bottom corner.
Ben Wynter added a third for the Bees in the 71st minute with a low strike into the corner, but Maidstone pulled one back two minutes later when Regan Booty curled a shot into the bottom corner.
Kabamba netted his second of the game in the 89th minute, slotting past Tom Hadler, the Bees were able to hold on despite Robert Hall's own goal in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-3-3
- 1WalkerBooked at 73mins
- 21Wynter
- 44PhillipsBooked at 65mins
- 14Pritchard
- 27Diarra
- 6Okimo
- 8Gorman
- 33De HavillandSubstituted forShieldsat 83'minutes
- 7HallBooked at 88mins
- 9KabambaSubstituted forWoodsat 90+2'minutes
- 11KanuSubstituted forFlanaganat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Flanagan
- 18Smith
- 28Woods
- 31Azaze
- 32Shields
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hadler
- 34CawleySubstituted forPattisonat 59'minutes
- 2HoyteBooked at 2mins
- 3Galvin
- 5Fowler
- 4Ellul
- 8Corne
- 15Booty
- 22BarkersSubstituted forFawoleat 77'minutes
- 10BarhamSubstituted forGhandourat 83'minutes
- 7Alabi
Substitutes
- 14Odusanya
- 16Fawole
- 17Pattison
- 19Ghandour
- 30Mersin
- Referee:
- Greg Rollason
- Attendance:
- 1,173
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 4, Maidstone United 3.
Goal!
Own Goal by Robert Hall, Barnet. Barnet 4, Maidstone United 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Sam Woods replaces Nicke Kabamba.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 4, Maidstone United 2. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).
Booking
Robert Hall (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Hady Ghandour replaces Jack Barham.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Sean Shields replaces Ryan De Havilland.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Kian Flanagan replaces Idris Kanu.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Josh Fawole replaces Dylan Barkers.
Booking
Laurie Walker (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 3, Maidstone United 2. Regan Booty (Maidstone United).
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 3, Maidstone United 1. Ben Wynter (Barnet).
Booking
Michael Phillips (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Christie Pattison replaces Jack Cawley.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 2, Maidstone United 1. Dale Gorman (Barnet).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1. Jack Barham (Maidstone United).
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Maidstone United 0. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).