National League
BarnetBarnet4Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United3

Barnet 4-3 Maidstone United

National League

A Nicke Kabamba double helped Barnet return to winning ways as they clinched a 4-3 win against Maidstone.

The Bees earned their first win in six National League games as they condemned the struggling Stones to a fourth straight defeat.

Barnet scored the opener just two minutes into the game when Rob Hall's cross was nodded in by Kabamba, but the visitors equalised in the 10th minute through Jack Barham, who was able to stab home after a scramble in the box.

Barnet retook the lead five minutes into the second half through a Dale Gorman free-kick from the edge of the box, with his shot finding the bottom corner.

Ben Wynter added a third for the Bees in the 71st minute with a low strike into the corner, but Maidstone pulled one back two minutes later when Regan Booty curled a shot into the bottom corner.

Kabamba netted his second of the game in the 89th minute, slotting past Tom Hadler, the Bees were able to hold on despite Robert Hall's own goal in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1WalkerBooked at 73mins
  • 21Wynter
  • 44PhillipsBooked at 65mins
  • 14Pritchard
  • 27Diarra
  • 6Okimo
  • 8Gorman
  • 33De HavillandSubstituted forShieldsat 83'minutes
  • 7HallBooked at 88mins
  • 9KabambaSubstituted forWoodsat 90+2'minutes
  • 11KanuSubstituted forFlanaganat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Flanagan
  • 18Smith
  • 28Woods
  • 31Azaze
  • 32Shields

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hadler
  • 34CawleySubstituted forPattisonat 59'minutes
  • 2HoyteBooked at 2mins
  • 3Galvin
  • 5Fowler
  • 4Ellul
  • 8Corne
  • 15Booty
  • 22BarkersSubstituted forFawoleat 77'minutes
  • 10BarhamSubstituted forGhandourat 83'minutes
  • 7Alabi

Substitutes

  • 14Odusanya
  • 16Fawole
  • 17Pattison
  • 19Ghandour
  • 30Mersin
Referee:
Greg Rollason
Attendance:
1,173

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnet 4, Maidstone United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnet 4, Maidstone United 3.

  3. Goal!

    Own Goal by Robert Hall, Barnet. Barnet 4, Maidstone United 3.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Sam Woods replaces Nicke Kabamba.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 4, Maidstone United 2. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).

  6. Booking

    Robert Hall (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Hady Ghandour replaces Jack Barham.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Sean Shields replaces Ryan De Havilland.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Kian Flanagan replaces Idris Kanu.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Josh Fawole replaces Dylan Barkers.

  11. Booking

    Laurie Walker (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 3, Maidstone United 2. Regan Booty (Maidstone United).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 3, Maidstone United 1. Ben Wynter (Barnet).

  14. Booking

    Michael Phillips (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Christie Pattison replaces Jack Cawley.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Maidstone United 1. Dale Gorman (Barnet).

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1. Jack Barham (Maidstone United).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Maidstone United 0. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

