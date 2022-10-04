Boreham Wood 0-2 Bromley

Match ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2.
An Adam Marriott double helped Bromley get back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Boreham Wood.
The result sees the Ravens move up to fourth in the National League table, while Boreham drop to sixth.
Danny Newton came close for the hosts but goalkeeper Tom Smith made the save before Michael Cheek had his headed effort saved for Bromley.
The Ravens broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Cheek found Marriott who tucked the ball home.
Smith made another good save for Bromley early in the second half, diving to deny Femi Ilesanmi's headed effort.
Bromley doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Cheek's header smashed off the post and Marriott tapped the rebound home to earn his second of the game.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 17Payne
- 6StephensBooked at 39minsSubstituted forStevensat 46'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 8Broadbent
- 7Rees
- 5EvansBooked at 73mins
- 20BruntSubstituted forElliottat 63'minutes
- 9NdlovuSubstituted forMarshat 33'minutes
- 11Newton
- 15Lewis
Substitutes
- 10Marsh
- 14Elliott
- 16Stevens
- 18Williams
- 21Carvalho Andrade
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 17Webster
- 2Reynolds
- 18Whitely
- 6Sowunmi
- 3HannamBooked at 88mins
- 8Coleman
- 20Arthurs
- 21Vennings
- 9CheekBooked at 61mins
- 10MarriottSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bush
- 11Dennis
- 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 19Forster
- 22Alexander
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
- Attendance:
- 751
Live Text


Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2.

Reece Hannam (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution, Bromley. Mason Bloomfield replaces Adam Marriott.

Will Evans (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Daniel Elliott replaces Zak Brunt.

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2. Adam Marriott (Bromley).

Michael Cheek (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Connor Stevens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Connor Stevens replaces David Stephens.

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.

David Stephens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tyrone Marsh replaces Lee Ndlovu.

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1. Adam Marriott (Bromley).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.