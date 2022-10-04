Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0BromleyBromley2

Boreham Wood 0-2 Bromley

Last updated on .

An Adam Marriott double helped Bromley get back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

The result sees the Ravens move up to fourth in the National League table, while Boreham drop to sixth.

Danny Newton came close for the hosts but goalkeeper Tom Smith made the save before Michael Cheek had his headed effort saved for Bromley.

The Ravens broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Cheek found Marriott who tucked the ball home.

Smith made another good save for Bromley early in the second half, diving to deny Femi Ilesanmi's headed effort.

Bromley doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Cheek's header smashed off the post and Marriott tapped the rebound home to earn his second of the game.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 17Payne
  • 6StephensBooked at 39minsSubstituted forStevensat 46'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 8Broadbent
  • 7Rees
  • 5EvansBooked at 73mins
  • 20BruntSubstituted forElliottat 63'minutes
  • 9NdlovuSubstituted forMarshat 33'minutes
  • 11Newton
  • 15Lewis

Substitutes

  • 10Marsh
  • 14Elliott
  • 16Stevens
  • 18Williams
  • 21Carvalho Andrade

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 17Webster
  • 2Reynolds
  • 18Whitely
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 3HannamBooked at 88mins
  • 8Coleman
  • 20Arthurs
  • 21Vennings
  • 9CheekBooked at 61mins
  • 10MarriottSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bush
  • 11Dennis
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 19Forster
  • 22Alexander
Referee:
Scott Tallis
Attendance:
751

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2.

  3. Booking

    Reece Hannam (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Mason Bloomfield replaces Adam Marriott.

  5. Booking

    Will Evans (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Daniel Elliott replaces Zak Brunt.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2. Adam Marriott (Bromley).

  8. Booking

    Michael Cheek (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Booking

    Connor Stevens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Connor Stevens replaces David Stephens.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.

  13. Booking

    David Stephens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tyrone Marsh replaces Lee Ndlovu.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1. Adam Marriott (Bromley).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

