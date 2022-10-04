Close menu
National League
DorkingDorking Wanderers1YeovilYeovil Town1

Dorking Wanderers 1-1 Yeovil Town

Dorking and Yeovil had to settle for a point apiece after drawing 1-1 at Meadowbank Stadium.

Sam Pearson put the Glovers ahead, but Jimmy Muitt levelled in the second half to ensure Yeovil dropped into the National League relegation zone.

Yeovil took the lead in the fourth minute when Pearson found the back of the net after a strong run.

Dorking went close through Harry Ottaway's header, Grant Smith making a low save to palm the ball away.

Wanderers levelled in the 54th minute when Muitt was able to poke the ball home after his initial shot was blocked on the goal-line.

Pearson then had a chance to get his second of the match, but Dan Lincoln made a good save to keep the scores level.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Dorking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lincoln
  • 22Fuller
  • 20Gallagher
  • 11McShane
  • 6McManusSubstituted forJebbat 75'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 17TaylorBooked at 40mins
  • 7MuittSubstituted forMekkiat 66'minutes
  • 30Bowerman
  • 24Ottaway
  • 9SeagerSubstituted forEganat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4El-Abd
  • 15Mekki
  • 23Jebb
  • 25Quick
  • 28Egan

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 32StauntonBooked at 87mins
  • 2Williams
  • 8D'AthSubstituted forPerryat 81'minutes
  • 26Bevan
  • 5Hunt
  • 17JohnsonBooked at 29minsSubstituted forFisherat 75'minutes
  • 7Worthington
  • 15Pearson
  • 14Linton
  • 25DawesSubstituted forWakefieldat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Fisher
  • 11Scrimshaw
  • 16Perry
  • 19Wakefield
  • 29Haste
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1.

  3. Booking

    Josh Staunton (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Perry replaces Lawson D'Ath.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dorking Wanderers. Jack Jebb replaces Niall McManus.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Fisher replaces Chiori Johnson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dorking Wanderers. Adam Mekki replaces Jimmy Muitt.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dorking Wanderers. Alfie Egan replaces Ryan Seager.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Charlie Wakefield replaces Will Dawes.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1. Jimmy Muitt (Dorking Wanderers).

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.

  13. Booking

    Josh Taylor (Dorking Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Booking

    Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1. Samuel Pearson (Yeovil Town).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

