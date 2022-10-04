Dorking Wanderers 1-1 Yeovil Town

Match ends, Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1.
Dorking and Yeovil had to settle for a point apiece after drawing 1-1 at Meadowbank Stadium.
Sam Pearson put the Glovers ahead, but Jimmy Muitt levelled in the second half to ensure Yeovil dropped into the National League relegation zone.
Yeovil took the lead in the fourth minute when Pearson found the back of the net after a strong run.
Dorking went close through Harry Ottaway's header, Grant Smith making a low save to palm the ball away.
Wanderers levelled in the 54th minute when Muitt was able to poke the ball home after his initial shot was blocked on the goal-line.
Pearson then had a chance to get his second of the match, but Dan Lincoln made a good save to keep the scores level.
Line-ups
Dorking
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Lincoln
- 22Fuller
- 20Gallagher
- 11McShane
- 6McManusSubstituted forJebbat 75'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 17TaylorBooked at 40mins
- 7MuittSubstituted forMekkiat 66'minutes
- 30Bowerman
- 24Ottaway
- 9SeagerSubstituted forEganat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4El-Abd
- 15Mekki
- 23Jebb
- 25Quick
- 28Egan
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 32StauntonBooked at 87mins
- 2Williams
- 8D'AthSubstituted forPerryat 81'minutes
- 26Bevan
- 5Hunt
- 17JohnsonBooked at 29minsSubstituted forFisherat 75'minutes
- 7Worthington
- 15Pearson
- 14Linton
- 25DawesSubstituted forWakefieldat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Fisher
- 11Scrimshaw
- 16Perry
- 19Wakefield
- 29Haste
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1.
Booking
Josh Staunton (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Perry replaces Lawson D'Ath.
Substitution
Substitution, Dorking Wanderers. Jack Jebb replaces Niall McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Fisher replaces Chiori Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dorking Wanderers. Adam Mekki replaces Jimmy Muitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Dorking Wanderers. Alfie Egan replaces Ryan Seager.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Charlie Wakefield replaces Will Dawes.
Goal!
Goal! Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1. Jimmy Muitt (Dorking Wanderers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.
Booking
Josh Taylor (Dorking Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1. Samuel Pearson (Yeovil Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.