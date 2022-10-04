Close menu
National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield2Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge3

Chesterfield 2-3 Dagenham & Redbridge

Paul McCallum scored a double for Dagenham as they held on to beat Chesterfield 3-2.

Three first-half goals from the Daggers saw them move up into 12th in the National League table while the Spireites remain third, three points behind league leaders Notts County.

Dagenham took an early lead in the fourth minute when Junior Morias smashed the ball home from close-range.

The Daggers found another in the 17th minute after Morias crossed into McCallum, who fired home to double the lead.

McCallum bagged his second of the night after Lucas Covolan saved Morias' initial shot, but McCallum was able to tuck the rebound away.

Chesterfield pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Branden Horton beat goalkeeper Elliot Justham from long-range.

Tyrone Williams added another for the Spireites in stoppage time, but the Daggers were able to see the game out.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Covolan Cauagnari
  • 20King
  • 12Williams
  • 28Banks
  • 20Horton
  • 5GrimesBooked at 61mins
  • 26OldakerBooked at 83mins
  • 7Mandeville
  • 11ClarkeSubstituted forMillerat 75'minutes
  • 18UchegbulamSubstituted forAsanteat 64'minutes
  • 27QuigleySubstituted forTshimangaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Akinola
  • 6Maguire
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 19Asante
  • 21Miller

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 25Phipps
  • 12Robinson
  • 19Ling
  • 5OnariaseBooked at 10mins
  • 4Rance
  • 8Sagaf
  • 24MoriasSubstituted forJohnsonat 71'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 9McCallum
  • 11Weston

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 5Grant
  • 6Mussa
  • 25Blair
  • 26Topalloj
Referee:
Matthew Corlett
Attendance:
5,643

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3. Tyrone Williams (Chesterfield).

  4. Booking

    Elliott Johnson (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Darren Oldaker (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Calvin Miller replaces Jack Clarke.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Elliott Johnson replaces Junior Morias.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Akwasi Asante replaces Jesurun Uchegbulam.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Kabongo Tshimanga replaces Joe Quigley.

  10. Booking

    Jamie Grimes (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 3. Branden Horton (Chesterfield).

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3. Paul McCallum (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. Paul McCallum (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  16. Booking

    Emmanuel Onariase (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Junior Morias (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

