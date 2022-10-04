Chesterfield 2-3 Dagenham & Redbridge

Match ends, Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.
Paul McCallum scored a double for Dagenham as they held on to beat Chesterfield 3-2.
Three first-half goals from the Daggers saw them move up into 12th in the National League table while the Spireites remain third, three points behind league leaders Notts County.
Dagenham took an early lead in the fourth minute when Junior Morias smashed the ball home from close-range.
The Daggers found another in the 17th minute after Morias crossed into McCallum, who fired home to double the lead.
McCallum bagged his second of the night after Lucas Covolan saved Morias' initial shot, but McCallum was able to tuck the rebound away.
Chesterfield pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Branden Horton beat goalkeeper Elliot Justham from long-range.
Tyrone Williams added another for the Spireites in stoppage time, but the Daggers were able to see the game out.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Covolan Cauagnari
- 20King
- 12Williams
- 28Banks
- 20Horton
- 5GrimesBooked at 61mins
- 26OldakerBooked at 83mins
- 7Mandeville
- 11ClarkeSubstituted forMillerat 75'minutes
- 18UchegbulamSubstituted forAsanteat 64'minutes
- 27QuigleySubstituted forTshimangaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Akinola
- 6Maguire
- 9Tshimanga
- 19Asante
- 21Miller
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 25Phipps
- 12Robinson
- 19Ling
- 5OnariaseBooked at 10mins
- 4Rance
- 8Sagaf
- 24MoriasSubstituted forJohnsonat 71'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 9McCallum
- 11Weston
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 5Grant
- 6Mussa
- 25Blair
- 26Topalloj
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
- Attendance:
- 5,643
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3. Tyrone Williams (Chesterfield).
Booking
Elliott Johnson (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Darren Oldaker (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Calvin Miller replaces Jack Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Elliott Johnson replaces Junior Morias.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Akwasi Asante replaces Jesurun Uchegbulam.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Kabongo Tshimanga replaces Joe Quigley.
Booking
Jamie Grimes (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 3. Branden Horton (Chesterfield).
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3. Paul McCallum (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. Paul McCallum (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Booking
Emmanuel Onariase (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Junior Morias (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.