National League
Notts CountyNotts County1WrexhamWrexham0

Notts County 1-0 Wrexham

Notts County edged a thrilling top of the table National League clash to leapfrog Wrexham into first place.

The Magpies took the lead when a well-worked free-kick saw Macaulay Langstaff claim his 15th goal of the season.

Ollie Palmer nearly got Wrexham back level but was denied by Sam Slocombe, although Cedwyn Scott's fierce shot then nearly doubled County's lead.

Wrexham's James Jones had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside, while Aaron Hayden twice went close.

The match was a fine advert for the National League, with 10,741 fans inside Meadow Lane - including 1,892 having made the trip from Wrexham on a Tuesday night.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"A clever set-piece cost us. It was a game where there were chances at both ends but we've had the most clear-cut opportunities.

"On another day we could have scored three or four goals easily, we've had three one-on-ones, Aaron's (Hayden) had two headers in the six-yard box and you'd always fancy us to score if a team gives us that many chances.

"Tonight it just wouldn't go in for us and we knew Notts were a decent side, they started quick, had a chance early, but we grew into the half... and I thought second half we dominated."

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1SlocombeBooked at 60mins
  • 2BrindleyBooked at 90mins
  • 4Cameron
  • 11Nemane
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 6O'BrienSubstituted forBajramiat 35'minutes
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9LangstaffBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMitchellat 87'minutes
  • 19ScottSubstituted forAustinat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Austin
  • 10De Castro
  • 16Bajrami
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Howard
  • 7DaviesSubstituted forLeeat 42'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 5Hayden
  • 4TozerBooked at 61mins
  • 32CleworthSubstituted forMcAlindenat 74'minutes
  • 3McFadzean
  • 8Young
  • 30JonesSubstituted forDalbyat 74'minutes
  • 14Forde
  • 9Palmer
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 22O'Connor
  • 31Watson
  • 38Lee
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes
Attendance:
10,741

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.

  3. Booking

    Richard Brindley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Kairo Mitchell replaces Macaulay Langstaff.

  5. Booking

    Elliot Lee (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Cedwyn Scott.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Sam Dalby replaces James Jones.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Liam McAlinden replaces Max Cleworth.

  9. Booking

    Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Booking

    Ben Tozer (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Booking

    Sam Slocombe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Elliot Lee replaces Jordan Davies.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Geraldo Bajrami replaces Jim O'Brien.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Wrexham 0. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

