Notts County 1-0 Wrexham

Notts County edged a thrilling top of the table National League clash to leapfrog Wrexham into first place.

The Magpies took the lead when a well-worked free-kick saw Macaulay Langstaff claim his 15th goal of the season.

Ollie Palmer nearly got Wrexham back level but was denied by Sam Slocombe, although Cedwyn Scott's fierce shot then nearly doubled County's lead.

Wrexham's James Jones had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside, while Aaron Hayden twice went close.

The match was a fine advert for the National League, with 10,741 fans inside Meadow Lane - including 1,892 having made the trip from Wrexham on a Tuesday night.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"A clever set-piece cost us. It was a game where there were chances at both ends but we've had the most clear-cut opportunities.

"On another day we could have scored three or four goals easily, we've had three one-on-ones, Aaron's (Hayden) had two headers in the six-yard box and you'd always fancy us to score if a team gives us that many chances.

"Tonight it just wouldn't go in for us and we knew Notts were a decent side, they started quick, had a chance early, but we grew into the half... and I thought second half we dominated."