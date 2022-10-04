Notts County 1-0 Wrexham

Match ends, Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.
Notts County edged a thrilling top of the table National League clash to leapfrog Wrexham into first place.
The Magpies took the lead when a well-worked free-kick saw Macaulay Langstaff claim his 15th goal of the season.
Ollie Palmer nearly got Wrexham back level but was denied by Sam Slocombe, although Cedwyn Scott's fierce shot then nearly doubled County's lead.
Wrexham's James Jones had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside, while Aaron Hayden twice went close.
The match was a fine advert for the National League, with 10,741 fans inside Meadow Lane - including 1,892 having made the trip from Wrexham on a Tuesday night.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:
"A clever set-piece cost us. It was a game where there were chances at both ends but we've had the most clear-cut opportunities.
"On another day we could have scored three or four goals easily, we've had three one-on-ones, Aaron's (Hayden) had two headers in the six-yard box and you'd always fancy us to score if a team gives us that many chances.
"Tonight it just wouldn't go in for us and we knew Notts were a decent side, they started quick, had a chance early, but we grew into the half... and I thought second half we dominated."
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1SlocombeBooked at 60mins
- 2BrindleyBooked at 90mins
- 4Cameron
- 11Nemane
- 23Chicksen
- 5Rawlinson
- 6O'BrienSubstituted forBajramiat 35'minutes
- 18Palmer
- 20Rodrigues
- 9LangstaffBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMitchellat 87'minutes
- 19ScottSubstituted forAustinat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 8Austin
- 10De Castro
- 16Bajrami
- 21Adebayo-Rowling
Wrexham
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Howard
- 7DaviesSubstituted forLeeat 42'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 5Hayden
- 4TozerBooked at 61mins
- 32CleworthSubstituted forMcAlindenat 74'minutes
- 3McFadzean
- 8Young
- 30JonesSubstituted forDalbyat 74'minutes
- 14Forde
- 9Palmer
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 22O'Connor
- 31Watson
- 38Lee
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
- Attendance:
- 10,741
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.
Booking
Richard Brindley (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Kairo Mitchell replaces Macaulay Langstaff.
Booking
Elliot Lee (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Cedwyn Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Sam Dalby replaces James Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Liam McAlinden replaces Max Cleworth.
Booking
Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Ben Tozer (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Sam Slocombe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Elliot Lee replaces Jordan Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Geraldo Bajrami replaces Jim O'Brien.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Wrexham 0. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.