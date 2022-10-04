Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town1YorkYork City0

FC Halifax Town 1-0 York City

Halifax bounced back from three consecutive losses with a 1-0 win against York.

Rob Harker scored the only goal of the game for the Shaymen, who move up to 19th in the National League table.

Kian Spence came close for Halifax in the opening stages but his shot was saved, before York had a chance through Alex Whittle but his effort flew over the crossbar.

They then opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Harker, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

The home side almost added a second 10 minutes later when Jamie Cooke hit a powerful effort which crashed back off the crossbar.

And Halifax came close again at the start of the second half when Jack Senior found Spence, but Ethan Ross made a fine save.

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2GoldenBooked at 54mins
  • 3SeniorBooked at 45mins
  • 4Summerfield
  • 22Arthur
  • 5Debrah
  • 16Keane
  • 8SpenceBooked at 68minsSubstituted forGilmourat 87'minutes
  • 19Cooke
  • 17HarkerSubstituted forDieseruvweat 75'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 21AlliSubstituted forSlewat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 14Hunter
  • 15Clarke
  • 20Gilmour
  • 25Slew

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 4Kouogun
  • 5KerrSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
  • 19Pybus
  • 2FallowfieldSubstituted forHancoxat 22'minutesBooked at 41mins
  • 17Sanders
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 8Dyson
  • 12Whittle
  • 14John-LewisBooked at 88mins
  • 7HurstSubstituted forMafutaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Hancox
  • 18Whitley
  • 20Greaves
  • 21Mafuta
  • 23James
Attendance:
2,548

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.

  3. Booking

    Lenell John-Lewis (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Harvey Gilmour replaces Kian Spence.

  5. Booking

    Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Gus Mafuta replaces Alex Hurst.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Rob Harker.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jordan Slew replaces Millenic Alli.

  9. Booking

    Kian Spence (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Booking

    Tylor Golden (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Luke James replaces Fraser Kerr.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.

  14. Booking

    Jack Senior (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Booking

    Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0. Rob Harker (FC Halifax Town).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Mitch Hancox replaces Ryan Fallowfield.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

