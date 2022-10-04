FC Halifax Town 1-0 York City

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.
Halifax bounced back from three consecutive losses with a 1-0 win against York.
Rob Harker scored the only goal of the game for the Shaymen, who move up to 19th in the National League table.
Kian Spence came close for Halifax in the opening stages but his shot was saved, before York had a chance through Alex Whittle but his effort flew over the crossbar.
They then opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Harker, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
The home side almost added a second 10 minutes later when Jamie Cooke hit a powerful effort which crashed back off the crossbar.
And Halifax came close again at the start of the second half when Jack Senior found Spence, but Ethan Ross made a fine save.
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 2GoldenBooked at 54mins
- 3SeniorBooked at 45mins
- 4Summerfield
- 22Arthur
- 5Debrah
- 16Keane
- 8SpenceBooked at 68minsSubstituted forGilmourat 87'minutes
- 19Cooke
- 17HarkerSubstituted forDieseruvweat 75'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 21AlliSubstituted forSlewat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 14Hunter
- 15Clarke
- 20Gilmour
- 25Slew
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ross
- 4Kouogun
- 5KerrSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
- 19Pybus
- 2FallowfieldSubstituted forHancoxat 22'minutesBooked at 41mins
- 17Sanders
- 11Kouhyar
- 8Dyson
- 12Whittle
- 14John-LewisBooked at 88mins
- 7HurstSubstituted forMafutaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Hancox
- 18Whitley
- 20Greaves
- 21Mafuta
- 23James
- Attendance:
- 2,548
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.
Booking
Lenell John-Lewis (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Harvey Gilmour replaces Kian Spence.
Booking
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Gus Mafuta replaces Alex Hurst.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Rob Harker.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jordan Slew replaces Millenic Alli.
Booking
Kian Spence (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Tylor Golden (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Luke James replaces Fraser Kerr.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.
Booking
Jack Senior (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0. Rob Harker (FC Halifax Town).
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Mitch Hancox replaces Ryan Fallowfield.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.