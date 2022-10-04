Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead1AltrinchamAltrincham3

Gateshead 1-3 Altrincham

Altrincham moved out of the National League relegation zone with a 3-1 win at Gateshead.

Owen Bailey gave the home side the perfect start after three minutes following good work from Adam Campbell and Daniel Ward.

But Altrincham were ahead by half-time with goals from Chris Conn-Clarke and Marcus Dinanga, the latter scoring for the second successive game.

Ross Barrows almost extended the advantage with an audacious 35-yard effort that struck the home crossbar.

On-loan midfielder Dan Malone swept home his first Altrincham goal 20 minutes from time to seal victory.

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Langley
  • 2Tinkler
  • 24WilliamsonSubstituted forJarvisat 67'minutes
  • 10Olley
  • 33DaleySubstituted forHasaniat 84'minutes
  • 3Pye
  • 42ContehBooked at 24mins
  • 8Bailey
  • 12Ward
  • 11CampbellBooked at 50mins
  • 9BlackettSubstituted forYussufat 16'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jarvis
  • 20Hasani
  • 21Elliot
  • 41Mills
  • 45Yussuf

Altrincham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Byrne
  • 22BarrowsBooked at 28mins
  • 2Jones
  • 31Malone
  • 23Cooper
  • 5Mullarkey
  • 8Lundstram
  • 10OsborneBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPringleat 80'minutes
  • 16Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forBennettat 74'minutes
  • 11Colclough
  • 30DinangaSubstituted forHulmeat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brockbank
  • 9Hulme
  • 18Pringle
  • 26Jones
  • 27Bennett
Referee:
Aaron Jackson
Attendance:
798

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Lirak Hasani replaces Luke Daley.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Ben Pringle replaces Elliot Osborne.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Aaron Bennett replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Jordan Hulme replaces Marcus Dinanga.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 3. Dan Malone (Altrincham).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Daniel Jarvis replaces Mike Williamson.

  9. Booking

    Elliot Osborne (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Booking

    Adam Campbell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2. Marcus Dinanga (Altrincham).

  14. Booking

    Ross Barrows (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Booking

    Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Adi Yussuf replaces Paul Blackett.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 1. Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 0. Owen Bailey (Gateshead).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

