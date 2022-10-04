Gateshead 1-3 Altrincham

Match ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 3.
Altrincham moved out of the National League relegation zone with a 3-1 win at Gateshead.
Owen Bailey gave the home side the perfect start after three minutes following good work from Adam Campbell and Daniel Ward.
But Altrincham were ahead by half-time with goals from Chris Conn-Clarke and Marcus Dinanga, the latter scoring for the second successive game.
Ross Barrows almost extended the advantage with an audacious 35-yard effort that struck the home crossbar.
On-loan midfielder Dan Malone swept home his first Altrincham goal 20 minutes from time to seal victory.
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Langley
- 2Tinkler
- 24WilliamsonSubstituted forJarvisat 67'minutes
- 10Olley
- 33DaleySubstituted forHasaniat 84'minutes
- 3Pye
- 42ContehBooked at 24mins
- 8Bailey
- 12Ward
- 11CampbellBooked at 50mins
- 9BlackettSubstituted forYussufat 16'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jarvis
- 20Hasani
- 21Elliot
- 41Mills
- 45Yussuf
Altrincham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Byrne
- 22BarrowsBooked at 28mins
- 2Jones
- 31Malone
- 23Cooper
- 5Mullarkey
- 8Lundstram
- 10OsborneBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPringleat 80'minutes
- 16Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forBennettat 74'minutes
- 11Colclough
- 30DinangaSubstituted forHulmeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brockbank
- 9Hulme
- 18Pringle
- 26Jones
- 27Bennett
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
- Attendance:
- 798
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Lirak Hasani replaces Luke Daley.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Ben Pringle replaces Elliot Osborne.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Aaron Bennett replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Jordan Hulme replaces Marcus Dinanga.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 3. Dan Malone (Altrincham).
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Daniel Jarvis replaces Mike Williamson.
Booking
Elliot Osborne (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Adam Campbell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2. Marcus Dinanga (Altrincham).
Booking
Ross Barrows (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Adi Yussuf replaces Paul Blackett.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 1. Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham).
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 0. Owen Bailey (Gateshead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.