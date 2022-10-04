Oldham Athletic 2-2 Scunthorpe United

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Scunthorpe United 2.
Ben Tollitt's penalty secured Oldham a 2-2 National League draw against Scunthorpe at Boundary Park.
On-loan striker David Okagbue headed in Tollitt's corner to give Oldham a seventh-minute lead.
Scunthorpe levelled after 26 minutes when Joe Nuttall seized on a Latics mistake to steer his shot beyond goalkeeper Magnus Norman.
Rob Apter benefited from more indecisive home defending on the stroke of half-time after Nuttall's effort had been blocked.
Oldham's pressure was rewarded 15 minutes from time when Mike Fondop was bundled over and Tollitt converted from the spot to keep the Iron in the National League relegation zone.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 2Clarke
- 14Sheron
- 31Carragher
- 16CooperSubstituted forLuambaat 64'minutes
- 15Roberts
- 24Okagbue
- 7StobbsSubstituted forBurgessat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Rooney
- 18Tollitt
- 20Fondop-Talum
Substitutes
- 1Leutwiler
- 10Burgess
- 23Wellens
- 29Luamba
- 33Couto
Scunthorpe
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Dewhurst
- 19Butterfield
- 2OgleBooked at 67mins
- 25ApterSubstituted forWhitehouseat 73'minutes
- 6Boyce
- 24NtlheSubstituted forRoweat 57'minutes
- 3O'Malley
- 15Taft
- 8Beestin
- 9NuttallBooked at 45mins
- 13Lavery
Substitutes
- 4Whitehouse
- 12Rowe
- 16Foster
- 20Wilson
- 30Pugh
- Referee:
- David Richardson
- Attendance:
- 6,074
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Scunthorpe United 2.
Luke Burgess (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Scunthorpe United 2. Ben Tollitt (Oldham Athletic) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Rob Apter.
Reagan Ogle (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Junior Luamba replaces Charlie Cooper.
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Jai Rowe replaces Kgosi Ntlhe.
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Luke Burgess replaces Jack Stobbs.
Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2.
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2.
Joe Nuttall (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2. Rob Apter (Scunthorpe United).
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Joe Nuttall (Scunthorpe United).
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 0. David Okagbue (Oldham Athletic).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.