Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic2ScunthorpeScunthorpe United2

Oldham Athletic 2-2 Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Ben Tollitt's penalty secured Oldham a 2-2 National League draw against Scunthorpe at Boundary Park.

On-loan striker David Okagbue headed in Tollitt's corner to give Oldham a seventh-minute lead.

Scunthorpe levelled after 26 minutes when Joe Nuttall seized on a Latics mistake to steer his shot beyond goalkeeper Magnus Norman.

Rob Apter benefited from more indecisive home defending on the stroke of half-time after Nuttall's effort had been blocked.

Oldham's pressure was rewarded 15 minutes from time when Mike Fondop was bundled over and Tollitt converted from the spot to keep the Iron in the National League relegation zone.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 2Clarke
  • 14Sheron
  • 31Carragher
  • 16CooperSubstituted forLuambaat 64'minutes
  • 15Roberts
  • 24Okagbue
  • 7StobbsSubstituted forBurgessat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Rooney
  • 18Tollitt
  • 20Fondop-Talum

Substitutes

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 10Burgess
  • 23Wellens
  • 29Luamba
  • 33Couto

Scunthorpe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 19Butterfield
  • 2OgleBooked at 67mins
  • 25ApterSubstituted forWhitehouseat 73'minutes
  • 6Boyce
  • 24NtlheSubstituted forRoweat 57'minutes
  • 3O'Malley
  • 15Taft
  • 8Beestin
  • 9NuttallBooked at 45mins
  • 13Lavery

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehouse
  • 12Rowe
  • 16Foster
  • 20Wilson
  • 30Pugh
Referee:
David Richardson
Attendance:
6,074

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Scunthorpe United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Scunthorpe United 2.

  3. Booking

    Luke Burgess (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Scunthorpe United 2. Ben Tollitt (Oldham Athletic) converts the penalty with a.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Rob Apter.

  6. Booking

    Reagan Ogle (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Junior Luamba replaces Charlie Cooper.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Jai Rowe replaces Kgosi Ntlhe.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Luke Burgess replaces Jack Stobbs.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2.

  12. Booking

    Joe Nuttall (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2. Rob Apter (Scunthorpe United).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Joe Nuttall (Scunthorpe United).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 0. David Okagbue (Oldham Athletic).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC