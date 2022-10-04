Solihull Moors 2-1 Wealdstone

Match ends, Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1.
Joe Sbarra's second-half strike clinched Solihull a 2-1 win against Wealdstone and extended their unbeaten home run to seven matches.
Andrew Dallas' first-half opener for Solihull was cancelled out by Wealdstone striker Olufela Olomola, but Sbarra grabbed the winner with his fifth goal of the season.
Midfielder Sbarra had seen his effort superbly blocked on the goal-line before Dallas broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, slamming home his seventh league goal of the season after being teed up by Ryan Barnett.
Wealdstone equalised in the 70th minute when Olomola turned home from close range at the third attempt. His initial effort hit the crossbar and his follow-up was blocked before he converted a second rebound.
Dallas was inches away from a second goal for Solihull soon after and the home side sealed all three points in the 77th minute when Sbarra converted Barnett's cross at the far post.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Moulden
- 2Clarke
- 3Coker
- 8MaycockSubstituted forWhelanat 78'minutes
- 6Gudger
- 5Howe
- 7Sbarra
- 9Dallas
- 10Osborne
- 11Barnett
- 14KellySubstituted forReidat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Kelleher
- 16Vaughan
- 19Reid
- 20Whelan
- 27Parsons
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2CookSubstituted forKinsellaat 62'minutes
- 4CharlesBooked at 43mins
- 9Olomola
- 7AllarakhiaBooked at 35mins
- 5Elerewe
- 8Ferguson
- 10Browne
- 11SesaySubstituted forBarrettat 78'minutes
- 17Hutchinson
- 28Habergham
Substitutes
- 1Baptiste
- 3Kinsella
- 6Barrett
- 18Dyer
- 23Mundle-Smith
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
- Attendance:
- 1,326
