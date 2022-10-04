Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors2WealdstoneWealdstone1

Solihull Moors 2-1 Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Joe Sbarra's second-half strike clinched Solihull a 2-1 win against Wealdstone and extended their unbeaten home run to seven matches.

Andrew Dallas' first-half opener for Solihull was cancelled out by Wealdstone striker Olufela Olomola, but Sbarra grabbed the winner with his fifth goal of the season.

Midfielder Sbarra had seen his effort superbly blocked on the goal-line before Dallas broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, slamming home his seventh league goal of the season after being teed up by Ryan Barnett.

Wealdstone equalised in the 70th minute when Olomola turned home from close range at the third attempt. His initial effort hit the crossbar and his follow-up was blocked before he converted a second rebound.

Dallas was inches away from a second goal for Solihull soon after and the home side sealed all three points in the 77th minute when Sbarra converted Barnett's cross at the far post.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Moulden
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 8MaycockSubstituted forWhelanat 78'minutes
  • 6Gudger
  • 5Howe
  • 7Sbarra
  • 9Dallas
  • 10Osborne
  • 11Barnett
  • 14KellySubstituted forReidat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Kelleher
  • 16Vaughan
  • 19Reid
  • 20Whelan
  • 27Parsons

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2CookSubstituted forKinsellaat 62'minutes
  • 4CharlesBooked at 43mins
  • 9Olomola
  • 7AllarakhiaBooked at 35mins
  • 5Elerewe
  • 8Ferguson
  • 10Browne
  • 11SesaySubstituted forBarrettat 78'minutes
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 28Habergham

Substitutes

  • 1Baptiste
  • 3Kinsella
  • 6Barrett
  • 18Dyer
  • 23Mundle-Smith
Referee:
Lewis Smith
Attendance:
1,326

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Callum Whelan replaces Callum Maycock.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Josh Kelly.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Mason Barrett replaces David Sesay.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1. Joe Sbarra (Solihull Moors).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 1. Olufela Olomola (Wealdstone).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Lewis Kinsella replaces Jack Cook.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0.

  11. Booking

    Ashley Charles (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Booking

    Tarryn Allarakhia (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0. Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC