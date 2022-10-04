Aldershot Town 0-0 Eastleigh

Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.
Aldershot and Eastleigh had to share the spoils after playing out a goalless draw.
A point apiece means the Shots remain in the National League relegation zone, while the Spitfires drop to 14th.
Aldershot started well and Ody Alfa had two chances to put them ahead, but Joe McDonnell was able to save.
Danny Whitehall then had two chances for the Spitfires, forcing Luca Ashby-Hammond into a save before narrowly firing past a post and JJ McKiernan also had an effort that was deflected.
Corey Jordan and Faysal Bettache both came close for the Shots, but defender Aaron Martin was able to block on both occasions to keep the score level.
Charlie Carter had a chance for Eastleigh, but his strike smashed off a post before Whitehall's attempt flew over the bar.
Frank Vincent then came close to breaking the deadlock for Aldershot, but McDonnell was equal to it.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 16Jordan
- 2Davies
- 23Glover
- 5Cordner
- 3Harfield
- 8Vincent
- 15Whelan
- 17Bettache
- 9Effiong
- 18AlfaSubstituted forAmaluzorat 74'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 7Amaluzor
- 11Panayiotou
- 14Amartey
- 22Phillips
- 27Willard
Eastleigh
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McDonnell
- 7Carter
- 2Camp
- 5Martin
- 11Hill
- 14Abrahams
- 10HeskethSubstituted forRutherfordat 69'minutes
- 16McKiernan
- 3Kelly
- 9WhitehallBooked at 57minsSubstituted forEbanksat 87'minutes
- 12Langston
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 8Cissé
- 13Flitney
- 21Rutherford
- 30Ebanks
- Referee:
- Wayne Cartmel
- Attendance:
- 1,441
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Callum Ebanks replaces Daniel Whitehall.
Booking
Justin Amaluzor (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Justin Amaluzor replaces Ody Alfa.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Oscar Rutherford replaces Jake Hesketh.
Booking
Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.