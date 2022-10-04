Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town0EastleighEastleigh0

Aldershot Town 0-0 Eastleigh

Aldershot and Eastleigh had to share the spoils after playing out a goalless draw.

A point apiece means the Shots remain in the National League relegation zone, while the Spitfires drop to 14th.

Aldershot started well and Ody Alfa had two chances to put them ahead, but Joe McDonnell was able to save.

Danny Whitehall then had two chances for the Spitfires, forcing Luca Ashby-Hammond into a save before narrowly firing past a post and JJ McKiernan also had an effort that was deflected.

Corey Jordan and Faysal Bettache both came close for the Shots, but defender Aaron Martin was able to block on both occasions to keep the score level.

Charlie Carter had a chance for Eastleigh, but his strike smashed off a post before Whitehall's attempt flew over the bar.

Frank Vincent then came close to breaking the deadlock for Aldershot, but McDonnell was equal to it.

Line-ups

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 16Jordan
  • 2Davies
  • 23Glover
  • 5Cordner
  • 3Harfield
  • 8Vincent
  • 15Whelan
  • 17Bettache
  • 9Effiong
  • 18AlfaSubstituted forAmaluzorat 74'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 7Amaluzor
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 14Amartey
  • 22Phillips
  • 27Willard

Eastleigh

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 7Carter
  • 2Camp
  • 5Martin
  • 11Hill
  • 14Abrahams
  • 10HeskethSubstituted forRutherfordat 69'minutes
  • 16McKiernan
  • 3Kelly
  • 9WhitehallBooked at 57minsSubstituted forEbanksat 87'minutes
  • 12Langston

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 8Cissé
  • 13Flitney
  • 21Rutherford
  • 30Ebanks
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel
Attendance:
1,441

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Callum Ebanks replaces Daniel Whitehall.

  4. Booking

    Justin Amaluzor (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Justin Amaluzor replaces Ody Alfa.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Oscar Rutherford replaces Jake Hesketh.

  7. Booking

    Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Eastleigh 0.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322416824
4Bromley127231912723
5Solihull Moors1264227151222
6Boreham Wood126421811722
7Woking126242011920
8Wealdstone125431311219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252225-317
12Dag & Red125252228-617
13Southend124441110116
14Eastleigh124441314-116
15Maidenhead United125161215-316
16Oldham123361321-812
17Gateshead122551519-411
18Altrincham122551423-911
19Halifax12327819-1111
20Maidstone United123271629-1311
21Yeovil121741114-310
22Aldershot123181419-510
23Scunthorpe122461623-710
24Torquay12237922-139
View full National League table

